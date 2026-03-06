Vermont Audit Says State Child Care Agency Broke Federal Rules, Putting Over $500,000 in Funding at Risk

Vermont's state auditor says the Department for Children and Families' Child Development Division broke federal rules in its child care subsidy program, putting more than $500,000 in federal funding at risk of being clawed back or denied.

The audit focused on the Child Care Financial Assistance Program, which helps low‑income families pay for child care. Auditors found the Child Development Division failed to fully follow federal program integrity rules designed to prevent overpayments and ensure only eligible families and providers receive subsidies.

The review said weaknesses in how the state checked provider records and family eligibility increased the chance of unallowable payments that federal officials could later question, according to WCAX.​

Federal child care assistance funding comes with strict requirements on eligibility, documentation, and error correction. Vermont policy itself defines a "program violation" as breaking program rules, whether accidental or intentional, and notes that such violations can lead to overpayments.

When states cannot prove payments were accurate and properly documented, the federal government can require repayment or reduce future grants, putting hundreds of thousands of dollars, in this case, more than $500,000, at risk.

The audit's concerns echo broader problems with Vermont's aging information systems used for child welfare and related services. Lawmakers and advocates have warned that a 43‑year‑old IT platform makes it hard for the state to meet federal data and reporting standards, which are necessary to claim and protect federal funds.

Officials say the system cannot reliably capture all the information Washington requires, making it difficult to prove Vermont is following the rules when it distributes aid.​

State child welfare leaders have acknowledged the technology gaps and say they are working on a long‑term replacement, a project estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars.

The Department for Children and Families has issued requests for proposals and says it remains committed to upgrading data systems so that eligibility, payments, and compliance can be tracked more accurately, VNews reported.

In the meantime, state policy allows the Child Development Division to suspend payments or bar providers from the subsidy program when it finds violations, a tool officials say they will use more consistently to protect federal funds.

Advocates warn that if federal officials decide Vermont failed to follow the rules, the state could lose access to money that supports child care for vulnerable families

That could force Vermont either to cover questioned costs with state dollars or to cut back assistance, potentially destabilizing placements for children whose care already depends on subsidies. Lawmakers say the audit should be treated as a warning that stronger oversight and faster system fixes are needed to keep child care funding secure, as per Building Bright Futures.

Originally published on parentherald.com