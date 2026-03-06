BYD Unveils New EV Battery That Can Charge in Minutes, Hold 625 Miles of Range With a Catch

BYD has unveiled its most advanced and capable battery yet for an electric vehicle, and the company calls this the "Blade Battery 2.0," which it touts to have one of the fastest-charging times in the industry.

The Chinese company revealed that the upcoming electric vehicle, where the new battery will be used, is also set to feature a decent range of 625 miles, all packed in a full-sized luxury sedan.

BYD Unveils New EV Battery That Can Charge in Minutes

According to a report by TechCrunch, BYD has unveiled its new Blade Battery 2.0, a power cell which is by far the most advanced the company developed for its EVs. It is set to power its upcoming Yangwang U7, a luxury electric vehicle featuring a full-sized sedan body.

BYD revealed that the Blade Battery 2.0 is capable of charging from 10% to 70% in only five minutes. This is already shaping up to be the fastest in the industry. Users who want to fully charge the power cell only need to add four minutes to the charging time, replenishing the battery in less than 10 minutes.

It was revealed that BYD's Flash Charging technology also works during the winter season or in cold places of up to -4° F (-20°C), charging from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, the company claimed. BYD also added that its latest Flash Charging technology can do this as it can deliver up to 1.5 megawatts of power.

Long-Range EV From BYD Thanks to Battery Tech

Based on China's CLTC testing standard (via Car News China), the Yangwang U7's Blade Battery 2.0 can hold a notable range of 625 miles (1,006 kilometers). TechCrunch said that CLTC is known for overestimating range by about 35%, so real-world driving would place the U7's range at about 400 miles in a single charge.

The new battery from BYD is capable of charging fast and holding a considerable amount of range because of its composition, which uses the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

This chemical composition is best known for helping lower the costs of EV batteries, as well as delivering fast-charging capabilities.

Originally published on Tech Times