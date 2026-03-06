DJ Moore Traded to Buffalo: How the Bills' Move Could Transform Josh Allen's Offense

The Buffalo Bills have strengthened their offensive arsenal after agreeing to a trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire star wide receiver DJ Moore. League sources confirmed that Buffalo will send a 2026 second-round draft pick to Chicago in exchange for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Although both teams finalized the agreement, the trade will become official when the new National Football League league year begins next Wednesday.

Contract Details Show Buffalo's Long-Term Commitment

As part of the trade, the Bills will guarantee $15.5 million of Moore's $23.5 million base salary in 2028, ESPN reports. His $23.5 million salary for the 2026 season is already fully guaranteed, while the same amount for 2027 will officially become guaranteed next week.

Based on the financial structure, Buffalo is confident that Moore can become a key playmaker for franchise quarterback Josh Allen. By securing future guarantees, the Bills are signaling a long-term investment in their passing attack.

Reunion With Head Coach Joe Brady

Moore's move to Buffalo also reunites him with Bills head coach Joe Brady. The two previously worked together with the Carolina Panthers when Brady served as the team's offensive coordinator during the 2020 season and most of 2021.

During that period, Moore delivered some of the most productive seasons of his career. In 2020, he averaged a career-best 18.1 yards per reception and followed that performance with consecutive seasons surpassing 1,100 receiving yards.

Bills Address Wide Receiver Depth

Wide receiver became a priority for Buffalo after inconsistent production throughout the 2025 campaign. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Moore now joins a receiving corps that includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Curtis Samuel.

The trade stems from a familiar strategy from Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who previously made a move by acquiring Stefon Diggs in 2020 to improve Buffalo's passing offense.

How Good is Moore During His Bears' Stint?

Moore originally joined the Bears in 2023 as part of the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to Chicago. He immediately made his presence felt, recording 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his first season with the team.

While his role decreased slightly during the 2025 season as younger receivers gained opportunities, Moore remained a dependable contributor. He appeared in all 17 games and delivered several clutch moments, including a dramatic 46-yard overtime touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

