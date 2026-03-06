Milan Cortina 2026: Record-Breaking Winter Paralympics Celebrate Female Participation, Global Growth

The Winter Olympics 2026 concluded last Feb. 22, paving the way for the new events in the snow: this year's edition of the Winter Paralympics.

Happening in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, this is set to become the largest edition in the event's history, featuring 616 athletes from 56 nations competing across 79 medal events in six sports. It even surpasses the participation record set during the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, which hosted 564 athletes from 49 countries.

Record Female Participation Highlights Progress

For the fourth consecutive Winter Paralympics, female athlete participation has reached a new high. A total of 160 women will compete in Milano Cortina, marking an increase of 24 athletes compared to the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The Games officially begin Friday, though the opening ceremony faces partial boycotts following the reinstatement of the Russian flag and national anthem.

US wheelchair curler Laura Dwyer, who was paralyzed in a 2012 accident, praised the milestone, saying it feels empowering to represent women, mothers, and individuals who have experienced life-changing injuries. Her participation reflects the growing inclusivity of the Paralympic movement.

Several nations, including Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Croatia, South Korea, and Latvia, sent record numbers of female athletes. Meanwhile, five sports also achieved participation milestones: Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

Debuting Nations and Largest Delegations

According to AP News, the 2026 Games also mark a historic moment for several countries making their Winter Paralympic debut. El Salvador, Haiti, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Portugal will compete for the first time in the Winter edition of the Paralympics.

In terms of delegation size, China leads with 70 athletes, followed by the United States with 68 competitors and Canada with 46.

Host nation Italy fields 42 athletes, its largest Winter Paralympic team to date. Other countries, including Brazil, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, are also sending their largest delegations in Winter Paralympic history.

Coinciding With the Winter Paralympics 50th Anniversary

Colleen Wrenn, executive director of the International Paralympic Committee, emphasized that the record participation highlights the growing global reach of the Games. She noted that the increasing number of athletes and national delegations reflects the strong work of National Paralympic Committees and international sports federations.

The 2026 edition also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Winter Paralympics. Since the inaugural Games in 1976, which featured just 200 athletes, the event has evolved into a major global competition that celebrates athletic excellence, inclusivity, and gender representation.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com