Lakers Center Deandre Ayton Exits Early vs Nuggets With Knee Injury

Los Angeles Lakers starting center DeAndre Ayton left Thursday's road game against the Denver Nuggets after just four minutes due to a knee injury.

Ayton, who started as expected, was replaced by backup Jaxson Hayes at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter.

Immediate Sideline Response

After leaving the court, Ayton briefly used one of the Lakers' stationary bikes before heading to the locker room during the first half. The team later ruled him out for the third quarter.

According to The New York Post, details on which knee was affected were not disclosed. This injury follows a prior absence, as Ayton missed two games before the All-Star break due to right knee soreness.

Adjustments to Backup Rotation

With Ayton sidelined, Jaxson Hayes assumed the starting center role in the second half. Backup big man Maxi Kleber was also unavailable due to back soreness, leaving the Lakers to rely on a thin frontcourt rotation.

Coaches will likely adjust minutes and strategies as Ayton's recovery is monitored. This could also be the perfect time to explore more available centers in the market, including the younger Yves Missi, who is making waves in New Orleans.

Impact on Team Performance

Ayton's impact in the game is felt through his rebounding and paint scoring. He is also adept at mid-range shots and has plenty of tools for offense and defense.

Defensive stability, rebounding, and interior scoring will depend on how effectively Hayes and the remaining backups perform while Ayton recovers.

Before Ayton got injured, Ayton was put in the hot seat after being asked to play like Clint Capela. Head coach JJ Redick wanted him to fit in the lineup with Capela's playstyle, but Ayton insisted that it's not his preferred role.

Ayton's mental mistakes will cost the Lakers a lot if his ego is bigger than his desire to win. It will affect his teammates and their game plan in the long run.

Still, the Lakers are hanging by a thread in the Western Conference. Currently at sixth spot, the LA town is just behind the Nuggets by only two games. There's no time to relax with 20 games remaining in the season.

