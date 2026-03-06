NBA Trade Rumors: Could Evan Mobley, Paolo Banchero Be Blockbuster Summer Moves?

The most recent NBA trade deadline saw some of the biggest trades this year, with James Harden and Darius Garland leading the charge. Even the Trae Young deal to the Washington Wizards came unexpectedly for some fans.

For the summer trade season, two of the most promising big men in today's game are linked to potential trades: Evan Mobley and Paolo Banchero. Many teams are growing interested in their development as the playoffs near.

Paolo Banchero's Fit in Orlando Faces Scrutiny

One star drawing attention in trade speculation is Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Despite flashes of All-Star-level talent, injuries and inconsistent development have reportedly sparked debate among league executives about his long-term fit with the franchise.

Banchero signed a five-year extension reportedly worth around $240 million, placing him firmly among the highest-paid young players in the league. However, some analysts believe roster construction issues, particularly his overlap with teammate Franz Wagner, could force the Magic to make a major decision.

One executive reportedly suggested that Orlando may eventually need to trade either Banchero or Wagner, noting that both players operate in similar offensive spaces. Maintaining both on the floor could limit the team's offensive efficiency and spacing.

Trading Banchero could open more chemistry with other players in Orlando. In return, the big man can contribute more to a contending team this coming playoff season.

Evan Mobley Could Be a Surprise Trade Piece for Cleveland

Another name gaining traction in league circles is Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. While speculation around Cleveland has typically focused on Jarrett Allen, some executives believe Mobley's contract and development trajectory could make him a potential trade candidate.

Mobley reportedly carries a five-year contract worth approximately $270 million, a major financial commitment for a player still developing his offensive game.

According to league insiders, teams often prefer their highest-paid players to be consistent high-volume scorers.

According to Heavy, an anonymous NBA general manager reportedly noted that constructing a roster around a max-level contract becomes difficult when that player is not producing elite scoring numbers. If Cleveland struggles to meet expectations this season, the franchise could face difficult decisions regarding its core lineup.

Moving Mobley would be a brave step for the Cavaliers, but it could also open valuable salary cap flexibility and allow the team to adjust its roster around a different offensive structure.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com