Berkshire Hathaway Makes First Buyback in Nearly Two Years Amid Kraft Heinz Split Hold

Berkshire Hathaway has started buying back its own shares for the first time in nearly two years, signaling renewed confidence from the conglomerate's leadership as it reviews its long-term investments, including its large stake in Kraft Heinz.

The move was confirmed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which showed the company resumed repurchasing stock on Wednesday. It marks the first buyback since May 2024.

New chief executive Greg Abel discussed the decision during a television interview, saying the company's strategy toward share buybacks has not changed even after leadership transitioned from legendary investor Warren Buffett earlier this year.

Berkshire typically buys back its shares when leaders believe the company's stock price is lower than its real value.

The company has a large cash reserve — about $373.3 billion — giving it room to repurchase shares when opportunities appear, AP News reported.

Abel said the decision reflects confidence in Berkshire's future. "As CEO, I absolutely believe in Berkshire," he said. "I inherited a company that has an incredible foundation and strong opportunities ahead."

Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Stake in Kraft Heinz

The announcement came as investors also watched Berkshire's position in Kraft Heinz, where the conglomerate remains the largest shareholder with about 325 million shares.

The stake dates back to 2015 when Buffett partnered with investment firm 3G Capital to merge the Kraft and Heinz brands.

Last year, Kraft Heinz explored splitting the company into two separate businesses. However, the plan was paused by the company's new leadership. Abel said he supports that decision.

"For Steve to come in and say we're pausing it, there's opportunities within Kraft Heinz to fix things and get the business back on track," Abel said, referring to Steve Cahillane. "We thought that was absolutely the right approach."

Berkshire has previously admitted the investment has not performed as strongly as expected.

According to Yahoo, the company recorded a $3.76 billion write-down on the stake last year, reflecting concerns that some Kraft Heinz brands were struggling to keep their competitive strength.

Still, Abel signaled there are no immediate plans to sell the shares.

To reinforce his confidence in the company he now leads, Abel also revealed he used all $15.3 million of his 2026 take-home pay to purchase Berkshire stock.

He said he plans to continue doing so while serving as chief executive so that his personal investments match the interests of shareholders.

Originally published on vcpost.com