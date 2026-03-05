Nothing Headphone (a) Boasts 135-Hour Battery Life For Music Junkies: Where to Pre-Order?

Nothing has officially expanded its audio lineup with the launch of the Nothing Headphone (a), the brand's first affordable pair of over-ear headphones.

Released alongside the Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, the new headphone aims to deliver premium features at a more accessible price point. The best part? The 135-battery life is ideal for music listeners who just want to play their favorite tracks all day long.

Nothing Headphone (a) Offers Premium Design at a Lower Cost

The Nothing Headphone (a) comes in four vibrant color options: pink, yellow, white, and black. Its unique design continues the company's signature aesthetic while prioritizing comfort for extended listening sessions.

According to the company, the headphone weighs just 310 grams and includes memory foam ear cushions that provide a soft and secure fit for everyday use.

Durability also plays a key role in the design. With an IP52 rating, the device is resistant to dust and sweat, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

Massive 135-Hour Battery Life

One of the best features of the Nothing Headphone (a) is its exceptional battery performance. The company claims it can last up to 135 hours on a single charge, a figure that significantly exceeds many competitors in the same price range.

Fast charging adds another layer of convenience. A quick five-minute recharge can provide up to five hours of playback, allowing users to quickly return to their music when the battery runs low.

Hi-Res Audio, LDAC Support, and Advanced ANC

According to GSM Arena, the headphone features Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless certification and supports the LDAC codec, enabling higher-quality wireless audio streaming. Internally, 40mm titanium-coated drivers power the sound system, delivering strong bass and clear, distortion-free audio.

For a more immersive listening experience, the Nothing Headphones (a) includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with three customizable presets. Meanwhile, three built-in microphones ensure clear voice pickup during calls.

Users can also personalize their audio settings through Nothing X, which offers an eight-band equalizer and a real-time Bass Enhancement algorithm.

Nothing Headphone (a) Pre-Orders

The Nothing Headphone (a) launches on March 13 in white, black, and pink for $199. A limited-edition yellow model will follow on April 6, with pre-orders already available through Nothing's official website and select retail partners.

Originally published on Tech Times