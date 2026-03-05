Singaporean fashion photographer Chuando Tan has once again broken the internet, this time with a birthday post that left followers questioning reality itself. Marking his 60th birthday on 3 March, he shared an image of himself holding 60 balloons on Instagram, and the disbelief was instant.

The upload generated international shock, as followers struggled to reconcile his youthful appearance with his chronological age. Admirers flooded the comment section, demanding to know how he continually escapes human ageing.

Why A Million Followers Think Chuando Tan Is Actually A Vampire

The birthday post quickly accumulated massive online traction, securing more than 2 million likes. Fans expressed pure disbelief at his pristine complexion, prompting users to joke that he possesses the face of a 35-year-old.

One bewildered commentator captured the internet's shock regarding his flawless aesthetic: 'SIXTY?!! Sir are we talking In human years or elf years? Tells us honestly...Don't worry we'll keep your elven identity a secret,' the user wrote.

Tan used the platform to share a reflective message concerning his philosophy on life. 'Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee,' he wrote.

He expanded upon his gratitude, offering advice on maintaining a grounded perspective. 'I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures,' the model explained.

How Good Genes And Strict Discipline Beat 'Miracle' Anti-Ageing Treatments

Initial internet fame found the celebrity photographer in 2017 when his striking aesthetic captured global media attention. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with high-profile celebrities including Janet Jackson, Rita Ora and Shu Qi.

Instead of crediting cosmetic procedures for his youthful looks, Tan chalks it up to good genetics and a strictly disciplined lifestyle. He is quick to brush off the idea of miracle treatments, preferring to stick to long-term healthy habits. His mornings start with a focus on nutrition, usually featuring a breakfast of protein shakes or oatmeal mixed with eggs, honey, and avocado.

Lunch and dinner are equally clean, typically consisting of steamed chicken or fish with rice and a simple broth. To protect his health, the visual artist also completely avoids alcohol, smoking, coffee and sugary drinks.

He also enforces a strict sleep schedule that requires him to be in bed by 11 pm every single night.

The Exact Exercise Routine He Uses To Defy Ageing

Physical fitness remains a cornerstone of his daily existence, requiring a delicate balance between nutritional intake and active energy expenditure. He approaches his bodily maintenance with mathematical precision to ensure optimal health outcomes.

'The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day – as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body,' Tan noted.

To achieve physical equilibrium, he maintains a consistent weekly workout schedule. His fitness routine is just as dedicated, packing in strength training, intense cardio and swimming three to five times a week.

While he seems superhuman to the public, Tan admits he definitely feels his age when the cameras are off. In recent interviews, he opened up about feeling the physical effects of getting older, noting that he occasionally runs out of steam.

The photographer confessed that to maintain his energy levels these days, he simply has to push himself a lot harder during his workouts.

His transparency proves that youthful-looking individuals must actively battle the inevitable physical slowdown accompanying a 60th birthday.

