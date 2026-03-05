Is Amazon Down? Platform Fails to Load Product Pages, Has Checkout Problems

Amazon is currently down, with reports from thousands of users attesting to their experiences in facing issues trying to connect to its website.

Amazon Is Currently Down and Experiencing Issues

A widespread outage on Amazon's platform occurred earlier today, with users confirming different issues, resulting in a peak of over 21,000 reports on the DownDetector website.

Based on the reports, the server down issues started rising at around 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time, and the number kept on increasing in a matter of minutes. According to ArsTechnica's report, by around 2:26 p.m. ET, the reports already risen to 18,320 users claiming to have been facing issues on the e-commerce platform.

DownDetector recorded a peak of 21,515 users reporting issues they faced on Amazon's website.

Different users have already raised this issue to Amazon's Help account on X, with the company responding to customers and saying that they are already working to "resolve the issue."

That said, the company has yet to formally acknowledge the issue and identify the cause behind it.

Hello! We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue. -Ronda — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) March 5, 2026

Product Page, Checkout Problems in Outage

Based on DownDetector's website, users have reported that there are three main problems that they have faced or are facing within Amazon's platform.

The highest number of reports so far is Amazon's checkout procedure, with as many as 49% of the total reports on DownDetector claiming that the issue lies here.

On the other hand, some customers are claiming that they are having issues accessing Amazon's services via the mobile app, which make up as many as 20% of the total reports.

Lastly, several customers have had difficulties in loading the product pages of the items they are searching for or selecting on the platform, with as many as 17% of the total reports pointing to this problem.

There are varying reports from users about the problem being fixed, but others are still reporting that Amazon is down.

Originally published on Tech Times