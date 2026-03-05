The United Kingdom is on the brink of direct military engagement with Iran as Prime Minister Keir Starmer signals a major shift toward 'defensive' strikes.

Following an Iranian-made Shahed drone attack on the runway of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on 2 March 2026, the UK government has confirmed it is considering joining operations to destroy Iranian missiles 'at source.'

However, the 'special relationship' is facing a severe test; sources reveal the United States and Israel excluded British officials from the planning and timing of the initial 2,000 strikes launched during Operation Epic Fury on 28 February.

While the UK remains cautious about 'offensive' regime-change goals, Starmer has legalised the use of British bases for the specific purpose of degrading Iran's ability to fire on regional allies.

UK Mulls Joining Future Strikes

Officials suggest Britain is not ruling out helping with strikes on Iran's underground missile facilities.

'I wouldn't rule anything out at all because we just don't know what will happen day to day, week to week as this progresses,' one official source told The Guardian. The UK's bases at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire are expected to host US heavy bombers, such as B-52s and B-2s, in the coming days. These aircraft could target Iran's so-called 'missile cities,' which are buried deep underground to evade conventional strikes.

But many of these weapons are stored below ground, making them difficult targets. Western officials believe Iran currently has several more days' worth of missiles, though ongoing US-Israeli strikes might slow down its firing capacity. Iran may also choose to conserve its stocks, attempting to maintain some military strength despite mounting pressure.

UK Military Movements and Regional Security

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon, which Keir Starmer promised on Tuesday would be deployed to Cyprus, is still in dry dock undergoing maintenance. It is now being loaded with weapons and is expected to set sail next week. With a sailing time of about five to seven days, it might arrive in Cyprus by the end of the week, nearly two weeks after the initial attack on RAF Akrotiri, the UK's airbase in Cyprus.

The UK's role in the ongoing conflict is evolving. While initially hesitant, Prime Minister Starmer recently indicated Britain would permit the US to use its bases for targeted strikes on Iran's missile depots and launchers.

Starmer said he would allow the US to destroy Iranian missiles 'at source' by flying missions from UK bases, framing it as a 'specific and limited defensive purpose.'

The Drone Incident in Cyprus

A Shahed-type drone breached air defences at Cyprus's RAF base on Monday, causing minor damage when it crashed on the runway. Counter-drone units intercepted two others later that day.

Cypriot officials indicated the drone came from Lebanon, controlled by Hezbollah, though the UK Ministry of Defence has not officially confirmed this. Iranian origins have been ruled out.

US-UK Relations and Secrecy

The US did not share operational details or timings with Britain before conducting joint strikes on Iran, sources told the Guardian. The decision to exclude the UK from the planning process has sparked criticism, especially from Donald Trump, who called out Prime Minister Starmer for initially refusing US requests to use British bases.

Trump has attacked Starmer for his refusal to let America use the military sites, saying the special relationship is not what it was and calling him 'no Churchill,' said a source familiar with diplomatic discussions. Since then, the UK granted permission for US defensive strikes, aiming to degrade Iran's missile capabilities after Tehran's retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries.

UK's Response and Defence Measures

Starmer defended Britain's cautious approach and said its military establishment is in contact with the US Department of War.

'British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases,' he said, emphasising ongoing intelligence sharing and military support, including deploying F-35s and Typhoons across the region.

The UK's decision to evacuate its embassy in Tehran last Friday indicated concern about a potential escalation. Still, officials insist the UK's actions are measured, aimed at protecting national interests without provoking further conflict.

Iran's relentless missile and drone attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states underscore the mounting regional tension. Since Saturday, Iran has launched 941 drones and 189 ballistic missiles at the UAE, with most intercepted. The strain on regional air defence stocks is significant, though Iran denies shortages.

Western officials have warned that Iran's ballistic missile stockpile may be depleted within days if current firing rates continue, which has increased the urgency for the US to use RAF Fairford's B-52s to target 'missile cities' buried deep underground, a mission the UK has now reluctantly authorised.

Originally published on IBTimes UK