The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered a critical new phase as specialised volunteer groups and a retired federal agent join the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) and the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson on 1 February 2026.

After a month of intensive forensic work and thousands of tips, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on 3 March 2026 that detectives are 'definitely closer' to identifying a suspect. This shift in tone follows the analysis of doorbell camera footage and a specific 'time of interest' established by the disconnection of the victim's heart pacemaker at 2:28am on the night she vanished.

The investigation has recently expanded to include outside expertise, with communication lines now open between official law enforcement and specialist civilian search organisations.

Police say they are tracing leads and working through information that could identify whoever took her.

A volunteer group based in Louisiana has sent an incident commander to Tucson to coordinate leaflet distribution and speak with residents, while a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent has also entered the frame, offering pro bono expertise through a long‑running missing‑persons organisation.

Retired DEA Expert Becomes Part Of The Search Effort

One of the unusual developments in the Nancy Guthrie search has been the involvement of Jerry 'Kelly' Snyder, a retired DEA agent. Snyder runs Find Me Group Inc, which he describes as a volunteer organisation that works alongside law enforcement on cases involving missing people. According to the report, he brings more than 25 years of DEA experience, and his group includes more than 100 specialists across various fields.

Snyder's role, at least as explained in broadcast coverage, appears to sit firmly in a consultative lane rather than anything resembling command. According to Snyder, he received a call from a Pima County Sheriff's Department detective and the FBI, signalling that communication lines have opened but not suggesting that investigators have ceded ground.

Families often turn to such help when official channels feel slow or inaccessible. Police departments are constrained by procedure, privacy law, and the demands of multiple caseloads, all of which limit what investigators can reveal as a case unfolds. Volunteer specialists, in contrast, can act quickly and speak with fewer restrictions. Their presence sometimes offers families a sense of movement even when the underlying evidence remains out of view.

Sheriff's Office Signals Progress As Search Enters 2nd Month

The official update remains Sheriff Nanos's comment to NBC journalist Liz Kreutz, later summarised by People.com, that detectives are 'definitely closer' to identifying one or more suspects. He referenced 'a lot of intel' and 'a lot of leads,' though stopped short of describing the nature of those developments. It is a characteristically cautious line, but one that indicates activity behind the scenes.

On the ground, the most visible work has come from the United Cajun Navy, a volunteer organisation better known for its disaster‑response efforts but increasingly involved in search operations. WWL Radio reports that the group has sent incident commander Josh Gill to Tucson. Gill has been careful to describe his work as supportive rather than authoritative, saying he is in touch with the sheriff's office and is focused on offering practical assistance. His team has been distributing flyers and speaking with residents in the neighbourhood around Guthrie's home.

The United Cajun Navy is now involved in the search for the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, during the early morning hours on February 1.https://t.co/hkKN6PRFro — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) February 25, 2026

Gill's remarks have the cadence of someone trying to be useful without overstating his organisation's role. He said, 'What we're here to do is just provide some resources. That's it.' He added that volunteers have been canvassing the area and gathering information to pass on to investigators, explaining, 'We want to help bring Nancy home. We're not law enforcement. We just want to help. We want to provide some closure back to this family.'

The group has also activated its 'Saw It, Report It' tool, a mobile system that allows the public to submit tips from their phones. It is a reminder that many investigations hinge on a small detail held by someone who has not yet recognised its relevance. Nothing in the publicly available reporting confirms a breakthrough, so the situation remains unverified.

As the family reward remains at $1.1 million, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings visited a memorial outside their mother's home on 2 March to mark the one-month milestone, urging the public to 'keep praying and hoping.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK