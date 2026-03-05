Apple's new MacBook Neo may look simple on the outside, but its USB-C ports function very differently. The budget-friendly laptop includes two USB-C ports, yet only one supports high-speed data transfers and external display connectivity, a distinction that can prevent frustration when connecting accessories.

Different USB-C Speeds on the MacBook Neo

While both ports use the USB-C design, they operate at different speeds, per MacRumors. The left USB-C port supports USB 3 data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gb/s, making it ideal for high-performance devices like external SSDs, docking stations, and displays.

The right USB-C port, located closer to the trackpad, uses USB 2 technology, limiting transfer speeds to 480 Mb/s. This slower port works well with basic peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and charging cables, but it is not suitable for high-bandwidth tasks.

External Display Support Limited to Left Port

Apple confirms that external displays only function through the left USB-C port. Connecting a monitor to the right port will not produce a video signal.

MacOS helps avoid confusion for those who are asking. As technology journalist John Gruber of Daring Fireball notes, the operating system alerts users if a display is connected to the wrong port and directs them to the correct one.

Display Capabilities and Pricing

Despite being an entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo supports a single external display at up to 4K resolution and 60Hz when using the left USB-C port. This makes it suitable for productivity, content creation, and multitasking.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo are now open, with pricing starting at $599 in the United States. College students can take advantage of a discounted price of $499. The device officially launches on Wednesday, March 11.

If MacBook Pro is very far from your usual spending, going with this option will thank your wallet later. However, as mentioned above, you need to consider if its limitations won't hinder your productivity.

Originally published on Tech Times