U.S. Politics

Talarico Campaign Adviser Says 'Faith and Family and Jobs' Message Helped Win Latino Voters in Texas Primary Victory

In counties where the population is at least 60% Latino, Tralarico won roughly 63% of the vote compared with Crockett's 34%

By
James Talarico
James Talarico

Texas state Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate after a campaign that emphasized Latino outreach and a message centered on "faith and family and jobs," a strategy his advisers say helped secure strong support among Hispanic voters.

Chuck Rocha, a senior adviser to the campaign, told The Wall Street Journal that the approach was designed to appeal to values many Latino voters prioritize:

"Latinos are an aspirational people, and they want to aspire. And they are also religious people, and they're...for economic populism. They didn't know James four months ago, we had to go introduce him, tell them who he was, and they liked what they saw"

Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary in a race closely watched by party strategists searching for ways to reconnect with Latino voters, a group where Republicans have made gains in recent elections. As of Wednesday morning, Talarico led with about 53% of the vote to Crockett's 46%, allowing him to avoid a runoff. Crockett conceded Wednesday and said she had congratulated Talarico on becoming the Democratic nominee.

In heavily Latino parts of Texas, Talarico ran ahead by wide margins, as WSJ points out. In counties where the population is at least 60% Latino, he won roughly 63% of the vote compared with Crockett's 34%, according to Associated Press data cited by the Journal.

His campaign invested heavily in Spanish-language outreach, including advertising during major soccer broadcasts and the Premio Lo Nuestro music awards. Talarico also campaigned alongside Tejano singer Bobby Pulido, a Democrat running for Congress in South Texas who also won his primary.

The campaign also partnered with Carlos Espina, a Spanish-language influencer with more than 14 million followers on TikTok, who joined Talarico at campaign stops and appeared in Spanish-language ads promoting his candidacy.

Talarico framed his campaign as inclusive of voters across the political spectrum. At a rally in San Antonio, he told supporters that people from different political backgrounds were welcome. "If you voted for Donald Trump, but you are fed up with the extremism and the corruption in our government, you also have a place," he said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who had supported Crockett during the primary, also endorsed Talarico after the race was called, saying he was "making the case for the kind of civic renewal our country needs."

Talarico will now face the Republican nominee in November as Democrats attempt to win their first statewide election in Texas in decades. Republicans are still deciding their candidate after Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advanced to a runoff in the GOP primary.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Texas, Democratic Party, Kamala Harris

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue

Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
King Charles
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Set to Hand Over Throne to Prince William Within Months: Report
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Donald Trump Says U.S. 'Probably' Doesn't Need Boots On The Ground In Iran But Won't Rule It Out
Trump Reacts To U.S. Citizens Stranded In Middle East During War With Iran: 'It Happened All Very Quickly'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice