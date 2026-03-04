Jasmine Crockett Concedes Texas' Democratic Senate Race To James Talarico: 'Must Rally Around Our Nominee'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett conceded losing the Texas' Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate against state Rep. James Talarico, saying that the party must "rally around our nominee."

"I'm committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot," Crockett added on Wednesday.

The Associated Press called the race as Talarico had over 53% of the vote, compared to Crockett's 45.5%, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

"Tonight, the people of our state gave this country a little bit of hope," Talarico told supporters at a rally on Tuesday before the race was called. "And a little bit of hope is a dangerous thing."

Talarico also said that "we are trying to fundamentally change our politics, and it's working." He outperformed his opponent with White and Hispanic voters, while Crockett won among Black voters.

The Democratic candidate will face the winner between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after neither managed to get more than 50% of the vote in the Republican primary.

The candidates have been clashing fiercely, with Cornyn saying on Tuesday that he refuses to "allow a flawed, self-centered and shameless candidate like Ken Paxton to risk everything we've worked so hard to build over these many years." "There is simply too much at stake in this midterm election for our state and for our country."

Cornyn's performance was better than expected, getting over 42% of the vote, compared to Paxton's 40.9%. Rep. Wesley Hunt got 13.2% of the support.

Paxton, in turn, took aim at Cornyn, accusing him of working closely with Democrats while in office, including on gun control legislation. "For too long he sold us out to Democrats," he said.

Politico reported that both public and private polls have shown close races between Talarico and either Cornyn or Paxton. However, he is more likely at the moment to beat the attorney general than the incumbent senator.

Talarico said he can beat either of them. "I think both of them are extraordinarily weak," he told the outlet. ""Paxton and Cornyn, they're different. Paxton was guilty of illegal corruption. That's why my colleagues and I impeached him in the Texas House. But Cornyn is guilty of legalized corruption. He was the deciding vote on the Big, Ugly, Bill which kicked millions of Texas off their health care, took food out of the mouths of hungry Texas kids all to give tax breaks to his donors," he claimed.

