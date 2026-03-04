U.S. International Relations

Trump Admin Views Cuban President Díaz-Canel as 'Obstacle' in Talks About Future Of The Island: Report

As one analyst told The Miami Herald, removing Díaz-Canel, "is not impossible" but "that decision would be a scandal" in Cuba

By
Miguel Diaz-Canel
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

The Trump administration has signaled that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel may need to be replaced as part of potential negotiations over economic and political changes on the island, according to a new report.

A source familiar with the discussions said U.S. officials view Díaz-Canel as "an obstacle" to reforms Washington would like to see in Cuba.

The assessment has been communicated during back-channel contacts between advisers to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and individuals connected to Cuba's ruling establishment, including Raúl Castro's grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro.

The meeting, first reported by the Miami Herald, appears to have taken place in Saint Kitts during the annual conference of Caribbean Community leaders (CARICOM). Rodríguez Castro is a close aide of Raúl Castro and is involved in running GAESA, the military conglomerate that controls roughly 40% of Cuba's economy. Sources said U.S. officials discussed the possibility of gradually easing sanctions in exchange for reforms on the island.

President Donald Trump has publicly suggested a potential shift in relations. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said the Cuban government "is talking with us" and added that "we could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba."

The contacts with Rodríguez Castro reflect the belief among some U.S. officials that the Castro family remains the ultimate decision maker in Cuba. One official described the discussions as "discussions about the future," adding that "the U.S. government's position — is the regime has to go."

Removing Díaz-Canel would represent a major shift in Cuba's political system, where Raúl Castro continues to wield influence despite formally stepping aside, as Ricardo Torres, an economist at American University, told the Herald:

"If they do it, it would have to be the result of negotiations with guarantees from both sides, because that would be a drastic change in Cuba. One of the things they have always been careful about is maintaining the idea of ​​institutional stability"

Removing Díaz-Canel, "is not impossible, but it would have to be part of a comprehensive agreement for a major transformation because that decision would be a scandal" in Cuba, he added.

Armando Chaguaceda, a Cuban political scientist at the Mexican think tank GAPAC, added that leadership changes carry symbolic weight even if they do not alter the core power structure. "In these systems, even though we know that power is exercised harshly, symbols matter," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, Marco Rubio

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue

Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
King Charles
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Set to Hand Over Throne to Prince William Within Months: Report
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Donald Trump Says U.S. 'Probably' Doesn't Need Boots On The Ground In Iran But Won't Rule It Out
Trump Reacts To U.S. Citizens Stranded In Middle East During War With Iran: 'It Happened All Very Quickly'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice