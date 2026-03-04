Tornado Warning: Statewide Tornado Drills Sweep Multiple States as Severe Weather Prompts Siren Tests

Communities across several Midwestern and Southern states participated in statewide tornado drills Wednesday, March 4, 2026, sounding outdoor warning sirens, activating NOAA Weather Radio alerts, and urging residents to practice sheltering procedures as part of annual Severe Weather Preparedness Week efforts.

The coordinated exercises, organized by the National Weather Service (NWS) in partnership with state emergency management agencies, aimed to test communication systems, reinforce safety protocols, and build readiness ahead of the peak tornado season that typically ramps up in spring and summer.

In **Missouri**, the statewide drill occurred at 11 a.m. local time, with outdoor sirens sounding in participating counties and NOAA Weather Radios broadcasting a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) code to signal the start. Missouri State Emergency Management Agency officials emphasized practicing sheltering plans at home, work, or school. The drill replaced regularly scheduled siren tests in some areas, such as Boone County, where sirens activated as part of the exercise. Residents were encouraged to move to interior rooms on the lowest level, away from windows, treating the alert as a real tornado warning.

**Kansas** held its drill at 10 a.m. CST (11 a.m. in far eastern parts), with sirens blaring across counties including Riley, Sedgwick, and Shawnee. The NWS issued an RWT via NOAA radios, and local emergency managers activated outdoor warning systems. Officials stressed reviewing severe weather plans during the week of March 2-6, designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week, with Wednesday focused on tornado safety. Residents, schools, and businesses were asked to practice "Duck and Cover" or move to designated safe spots as if an actual warning were in effect.

**Kentucky** conducted its annual statewide tornado drill at 10:07 a.m. EST (9:07 a.m. CST), with Lexington Emergency Management and other local agencies participating. Sirens sounded in participating communities, and the NWS broadcast test messages. The exercise fell during Kentucky's Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 1-7), highlighting the state's vulnerability to tornadoes, particularly in spring. Officials urged families and workplaces to practice immediate sheltering actions.

**North Carolina** joined with a drill at 9:30 a.m., activating the State Emergency Alert System and broadcasting via local radio stations and NOAA Weather Radio. Cumberland County and Raleigh-area officials encouraged participation, advising people to head to interior lowest-level rooms away from windows when the alert sounded.

**Illinois** held its drill March 3 around 10 a.m. CST, with a focus on communication testing through RWT codes rather than full siren activation in some areas, though many local systems participated.

Other states scheduled similar events in coming weeks or months. South Carolina's statewide drill is set for March 11 at 9 a.m., Indiana for March 10 at about 10:15 a.m. Eastern, and Virginia for March 10 at 9:45 a.m.

The drills come amid growing emphasis on preparedness as climate patterns contribute to more frequent and intense severe weather events. The NWS notes that tornadoes can strike with little warning, making advance practice critical. Key safety messages repeated across states include:

- Seek shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor.

- Avoid windows, doors, and exterior walls.

- Use helmets or protective headgear if available.

- Have a family plan, including multiple ways to receive alerts (NOAA radio, apps, TV/radio).

- Distinguish between a watch (conditions favorable for tornadoes) and a warning (tornado sighted or indicated by radar — take action immediately).

Participation was voluntary but strongly encouraged for schools, businesses, and households. Many agencies provided resources like printable preparedness packets, safety checklists, and online guides to help residents develop or refine plans.

In Missouri and Kansas, the drills aligned with broader Severe Weather Preparedness Week themes: Monday for planning and alerts, Tuesday for lightning and flood safety, Thursday for hail and wind, and Friday for recovery. Officials noted that practicing during controlled drills builds muscle memory, potentially saving lives when real threats emerge.

No major disruptions were reported from the exercises, though some areas postponed regular monthly siren tests to coincide with the statewide events. Weather permitting was a common caveat, with agencies ready to reschedule if actual severe weather threatened.

As spring approaches, meteorologists warn that tornado activity often peaks from April through June in the central U.S. The drills serve as a timely reminder to review emergency kits, designate safe rooms, and stay informed through multiple channels.

Residents who missed the drills or want more information can visit local NWS offices, state emergency management websites, or Ready.gov for tornado safety resources. Officials stress that preparation today can make the difference in tomorrow's storm.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au