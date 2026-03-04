Drew Dalman Announces Shock Retirement, Leaving Chicago Bears With Key Offensive Line Vacancy

The Chicago Bears will have to find a new offensive lineman following Drew Dalman's surprising retirement from the NFL scene.

At just 27 years old, Dalman is stepping away after five seasons, concluding a career in which he became a key presence on multiple offensive lines.

Dalman's Career Highlights

Sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the veteran center is finally calling it quits in his football career.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Dalman spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 40 games and establishing himself as a reliable interior lineman. In 2025, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears, quickly becoming a cornerstone of their offensive front.

That season, Dalman started all 17 games, helping a line that ranked first in pass block win rate (74%) and fifth in run block win rate (74%). His 406 wins in 423 passing plays placed him eighth among all interior linemen in pass block performance.

Bears' Offensive Line Transformation

Drew Dalman joined a Bears offensive line that had undergone a major overhaul, including additions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The revamped line drastically improved quarterback Caleb Williams' protection, reducing sacks from 68 in 2024 to just 24 in 2025. Dalman's performance earned him his first Pro Bowl nod, showing his pivotal role in the team's offensive success.

Chicago's Salary Cap Space

Dalman's retirement creates significant salary cap space for Chicago, whose 2026 cap hit for him was $14 million. With only $4 million in prorated signing bonuses remaining, the Bears could save $10 million or more, providing flexibility to address offensive line needs.

Chicago will likely target a center and left tackle this offseason, especially with left tackle Ozzy Trapilo sidelined for most of 2026 due to a knee injury.

