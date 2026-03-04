Sports

Drew Dalman Announces Shock Retirement, Leaving Chicago Bears With Key Offensive Line Vacancy

Dalman started in 17 games for Chicago.

By

The Chicago Bears will have to find a new offensive lineman following Drew Dalman's surprising retirement from the NFL scene.

At just 27 years old, Dalman is stepping away after five seasons, concluding a career in which he became a key presence on multiple offensive lines.

Dalman's Career Highlights

Drew Dalman Announces Shock Retirement, Leaving Chicago Bears With Key Drew Dalman Announces Shock Retirement, Leaving Chicago Bears With Key

Sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the veteran center is finally calling it quits in his football career.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Dalman spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 40 games and establishing himself as a reliable interior lineman. In 2025, he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears, quickly becoming a cornerstone of their offensive front.

That season, Dalman started all 17 games, helping a line that ranked first in pass block win rate (74%) and fifth in run block win rate (74%). His 406 wins in 423 passing plays placed him eighth among all interior linemen in pass block performance.

Bears' Offensive Line Transformation

Drew Dalman joined a Bears offensive line that had undergone a major overhaul, including additions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The revamped line drastically improved quarterback Caleb Williams' protection, reducing sacks from 68 in 2024 to just 24 in 2025. Dalman's performance earned him his first Pro Bowl nod, showing his pivotal role in the team's offensive success.

Chicago's Salary Cap Space

Dalman's retirement creates significant salary cap space for Chicago, whose 2026 cap hit for him was $14 million. With only $4 million in prorated signing bonuses remaining, the Bears could save $10 million or more, providing flexibility to address offensive line needs.

Chicago will likely target a center and left tackle this offseason, especially with left tackle Ozzy Trapilo sidelined for most of 2026 due to a knee injury.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Chicago bears
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota
DHS Shutdown Leaves TSA and Other Security Workers Unpaid Despite Fears of Iran Retaliation
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice