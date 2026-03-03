TikTok US Suffers Service Disruption Due to Another Oracle Outage—Here's What It Means

TikTok US is revealed to be experiencing service issues at present, and this is all because of Oracle, which is facing its second outage in a little over a month.

It has been revealed that users are encountering delays and lag issues while posting content on the platform.

It is known that Oracle has long been hosting TikTok's services and data storage, with the technology company best known for its massive stake in the US ownership of the platform.

TikTok US Service Disruption Is Due to Oracle Outage

The TikTok USDS Joint Venture X account shared a new post explaining that an issue with an Oracle data center is affecting "some parts of the TikTok U.S. user experience," confirming the issues the platform is facing now.

According to the organization, content creators may experience several issues, including lags when trying to post content on the social media platform.

9to5Mac reported that this is already the second major outage that TikTok has faced since the formation of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture.

So far, the report from the TikTok USDS Joint Venture and Oracle claims that only the content posting experience is facing issues due to the outage, with the other aspects and features of the platform unaffected by the issue.

An issue with an Oracle data center is impacting some parts of the TikTok U.S. user experience. Creators may temporarily experience lags in posting content while Oracle works to resolve the issue. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated. https://t.co/ex7S4vM9yU — TikTok USDS Joint Venture (@tiktokusdsjv) March 3, 2026

Here's What It Means for TikTok US Now

Oracle likewise confirmed via a post on X that its cloud service is facing an outage, with customers affected by the issues.

The outage that Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure System is facing centers on its US East (Ashburn) data center, with its official status page confirming that it started at around 8:24 a.m. ET. The company is said to be facing issues on the networking side of its US East data center.

According to the status page, the company is continuing to investigate the issue, with no concrete explanations yet on what the reason behind the disruption is, as well as the steps they are taking to mitigate the issue.

That said, Oracle said that it is now working towards the restoration of normal services, including TikTok operations.

Originally published on Tech Times