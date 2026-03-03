World

U.S.-Israel Operation in Iran Triggers Flight Disruptions Worldwide

Global air travel has been thrown into turmoil after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury, prompting widespread flight cancellations and travel disruptions across the Middle East and beyond.

Airlines quickly suspended routes to key cities in the region, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or scrambling to rebook trips. Major carriers cited safety concerns as tensions escalated.

According to FoxBusiness, Emirates temporarily halted flights to and from Dubai, saying it would resume a "limited number" of services later Monday and prioritize customers with earlier bookings.

The airline urged travelers not to go to the airport unless they were directly notified.

Etihad Airways also suspended all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2 pm UAE time on March 4.

The airline said some "repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals."

Like Emirates, Etihad advised passengers to stay home unless contacted. US carriers followed with cancellations and flexible travel policies.

Major US Airlines Offer Refunds

American Airlines announced that customers flying to or from cities including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca could change their travel plans without paying change fees.

The waiver applies to tickets purchased by Feb. 27, 2026, for travel between Feb. 28 and March 15, as long as passengers keep the same origin and destination, LGMCorp reported. Travelers may also cancel and request a refund.

Delta Air Lines suspended flights between New York's JFK Airport and Tel Aviv through early March.

Affected passengers can reschedule their trips or cancel for a refund or e-credit. Fare differences will be waived for certain rebooked flights if they travel within the specified window.

United Airlines canceled service to Dubai and Tel Aviv through early March as well.

The airline issued waivers allowing customers to reschedule without change fees if they fly within new approved dates and remain in the same cabin and cities. Refunds are available for those who choose not to travel.

