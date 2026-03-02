Apple Unveils First iPad Air With N1, C1X Wireless Chips, And 30% Faster M4 Chipset

Apple has officially confirmed pricing and availability details for the 2026 iPad Air, now available in both 11-inch and 13-inch models. It's the first iPad to feature N1 and C1X wireless chips.

With that, the updated lineup delivers more power and memory while maintaining Apple's familiar entry-level storage tier.

iPad Air 2026 Price: 11-Inch vs 13-Inch Models

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $ 599, while the larger 13-inch version begins at $ 799. Both base models include 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, confirming that Apple continues to position 128GB as its standard entry-level capacity.

For users who need additional storage, Apple offers higher configurations at an extra cost. Buyers who want faster mobile connectivity can opt for a 5G-enabled model, which adds $250 on top of the Wi-Fi pricing.

The Cupertino tech giant also continues its commitment to education pricing. Eligible students and educators can receive a $50 education discount, making the 2026 iPad Air a more compelling option for academic productivity, creative work, and remote learning.

M4 iPad Air Pre-Orders Rolling Out Soon

Apple has set a tight launch schedule for the new iPad Air. According to GSM Arena, pre-orders open on Wednesday, March 4, while official availability begins one week later on Wednesday, March 11.

This one-week window gives early adopters a limited opportunity to secure their preferred configuration before broader retail availability. As with previous launches, higher storage and 5G models may experience faster sellouts depending on demand.

Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pricing

Apple continues to position the iPad Air as a productivity-focused tablet, supported by first-party accessories designed to enhance performance.

The Apple Magic Keyboard is priced at $270 for the 11-inch model and $320 for the 13-inch version. For stylus support, Apple offers the Apple Pencil at $80, while the Apple Pencil Pro retails for $130. Education discounts apply to these accessories as well, allowing students and educators to build a more complete setup at a reduced cost.

With these add-ons, the iPad Air transforms from a content consumption device into a serious productivity tool suitable for notetaking, graphic design, document editing, and creative workflows. It's definitely a one-stop gadget, especially for those who want to do on-the-go documentations.

What's Included in the Box?

Each 2026 iPad Air package includes a 20W power adapter and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, ensuring that users can begin charging and using the device immediately without purchasing additional accessories.

The 2026 iPad Air lineup strengthens Apple's mid-range tablet offering by combining higher RAM, flexible storage options, 5G connectivity, and premium accessory support. If you're thinking of purchasing your first iPad or simply upgrading from your old model, this one is definitely a must-have this year.

Originally published on Tech Times