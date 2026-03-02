Apple iPhone 17e Finally Gets MagSafe, New C1X Chip, Larger Base Storage, and More

The iPhone 17e is now here as part of Apple's exciting week of launches for early March. Not only is it a refresh of the mid-range smartphone lineup, but it also brings significant upgrades.

With the iPhone 17e, users are getting MagSafe wireless charging, which was not present in last year's release, as well as twice the storage for its base version and more improvements.

Apple iPhone 17e Finally Gets MagSafe Charging

Apple introduced the latest iPhone 17e as part of the annual refresh of its mid-range smartphones following last year's iPhone 16e. But apart from its massive improvements like the transition from A18 to the A19 chipset, one of the biggest news here is that it finally received a MagSafe wireless charging feature.

Last year's iPhone 16e did not get the MagSafe technology, and this is one of the reasons it faced backlash from the public as not all are fond of the wired charging method.

Now, the mid-range smartphone from Apple comes includes the MagSafe charging option while staying at the same starting price as last year's release.

New Features on the Apple iPhone 17e

Apple has added many features to the iPhone 17e, which makes it a worthy smartphone to purchase, especially for those looking for a cost-effective device.

The company included its latest-generation A19 chipset in it, offering the same processor as the base iPhone 17 model.

However, the most important addition to the iPhone 17e is the latest C1X chip, Apple's latest-gen cellular modem that it claims to be twice as fast as the iPhone 16e's C1 5G chip.

The iPhone 17e now starts at a 256GB storage option, which is twice as much as last year's 128GB.

Apple also upgraded the single rear camera of the iPhone 17e with the 48MP Fusion camera, now adding what it calls "next-generation portraits," as well as 2x Telephoto and 4K Dolby Vision video. The screen also receives a Ceramic Shield 2 upgrade.

Lastly, Apple added a new "Soft Pink" colorway alongside Black and White. The iPhone 17e starts at $599 and will open preorders by Wednesday, March 4.

Shipping will take place by March 11.

Originally published on Tech Times