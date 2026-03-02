Anthropic Debuts Memory on Claude's Free Tier to Remember Previous Conversations

Anthropic is adding a paid feature to Claude's free tier, and it is the "Memory" function that can remember past conversations.

Memory has been one of the most important features of chatbots in recent times, with other companies adding the experience to allow the technology to help users better.

Anthropic Debuts Memory to Claude's Free Tier

According to a report by Engadget, the latest update from Anthropic is a well-timed addition as it now offers users a chance to enjoy having a mindful chatbot even in the free tier.

Claude is currently facing immense popularity as it recently surged atop the Apple App Store's charts and is now the number one free iPhone app in the United States, beating competitors and long-time leaders like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Users in the free tier and those looking to try out Claude's features may now enjoy the Memory feature alongside another recently added feature, which allows users to switch over to Claude by importing past conversations from another chatbot platform.

Remembering Previous Convos with Claude

With this Memory feature, Anthropic's chatbot can remember previous conversations that users have had with it.

The Memory feature could gather past information even if it is in another conversation, with Claude having a collection of previous chats that it could pull up for context or to better address a user's needs.

That said, users may turn off or pause the Memory feature on Claude if they want to avoid recording their data and information.

Additionally, users may completely delete all the "memories" that Claude has recorded in the past from Anthropic's servers.

Originally published on Tech Times