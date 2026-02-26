Perplexity Unveils 'Computer,' Autonomous Multi-Agent AI That Plans, Builds, Executes Complex Tasks

AI agents speed up tasks while allowing people to focus on other complicated tasks. Perplexity, for instance, has caught up in this game by unveiling its newest AI agent named "Computer."

The innovation is a next-generation AI workflow orchestration system designed to plan, coordinate, and execute complex tasks across multiple specialized models. Available exclusively to Perplexity Max subscribers, Computer transforms a single prompt into a structured, autonomous workflow capable of running for hours or even months without interruption.

From Simple Prompt to Autonomous Execution

Users begin by defining a high-level objective, such as launching a local marketing campaign or building a custom Android research application. Perplexity's Computer then decomposes the goal into structured subtasks, assigns each to purpose-built AI agents, and selects the optimal model for execution.

More importantly, the multi-model orchestration framework distinguishes Computer from traditional single-model AI platforms, positioning it as a scalable AI productivity engine for enterprise automation and advanced digital workflows.

All operations run securely within isolated cloud-based compute environments. Each workflow has access to a sandboxed filesystem, controlled browser capabilities, and verified tool integrations, ensuring that tasks execute efficiently without interacting directly with a user's local machine.

Best Model for Every Task Strategy

Beneath its core, Computer leverages Claude Opus 4.6 from Anthropic for deep reasoning and structured analysis. It deploys Gemini for advanced research, Nano Banana for image generation, Veo 3.1 for video production, Grok for lightweight, rapid processing, and ChatGPT-5.2 for long-context recall and expansive search tasks.

The good news is that this "best-model-for-the-task" strategy maximizes accuracy, efficiency, and contextual intelligence across diverse assignments.

Controlled Evolution of Agentic AI

Computer is a huge evolution of experimental agentic systems like OpenClaw, which operated directly on local environments with broader autonomy, Ars Technica noted.

It's important to note that Perplexity's structured ecosystem prioritizes curated integrations and risk mitigation over unrestricted plugin access, preserving a balance between automation power and enterprise-grade security.

We expect that for the next few years, the AI companies will race to develop scalable agent-based systems. Perplexity Computer is just one of many useful AI agents that will change the game for autonomous productivity.

OpenAI wouldn't lag behind other AI firms after it released its ChatGPT agent to streamline tasks for every user. The next iterations are expected to be more advanced and intelligent than ever.

Originally published on Tech Times