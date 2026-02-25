Jonathan Kuminga Shines in Atlanta Debut vs Wizard: 'It Was Great'

Jonathan Kuminga rumors are never-ending. Fans have grown tired of what teams he would land on at the December trade deadline, but when he signed a $48.5 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, NBA viewers thought this was already over for the young forward.

When he immediately joined the Atlanta Hawks this trade season, Kuminga wasted no time making an impact.

Trade Deadline Move Boosts Hawks' Lineup

In his first game with the team, the former Golden State Warriors forward surprised fans with thunderous dunks, clutch 3-pointers, and nonstop energy, helping Atlanta dominate the Washington Wizards 119–98.

According to ESPN, Kuminga finished with a season-high 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, highlighting his all-around talent and potential to transform the Hawks' roster. He was in a different form compared to his stint with the Dubs.

Kuminga arrived in Atlanta alongside guard Buddy Hield in a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State. Head coach Quin Snyder praised Kuminga for quickly connecting with teammates and integrating seamlessly into the team's system.

With All-Star Jalen Johnson sidelined by a hip flexor injury, Kuminga stepped into a larger role, playing nearly 24.5 minutes and leaving a lasting impression on fans and teammates alike.

Focused on Team Success

Kuminga stressed that his debut was about contributing to team victories rather than sending a message to his former team.

"Everybody has an opinion. I really don't pay attention to what anyone else is saying. We're trying to win as many games as we can here. That's my main focus."

Fresh Start After Golden State Struggles

Selected No. 7 overall in 2021, Kuminga struggled for consistent minutes with the Warriors, appearing in just seven of the last 38 games this season despite averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Off-court issues were downplayed by coach Steve Kerr, but Kuminga was clearly ready for a fresh start and a bigger opportunity in Atlanta, where he could showcase his skills and earn a consistent role.

At least for now, Kuminga was free to explore roles in a different squad. He could now move without any restrictions. According to him, his stay so far with the Hawks "was great."

With that, he can contribute better to Atlanta through his skill set without any locker room problems to face.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com