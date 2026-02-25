Bodo/Glimt Make Champions League History as Norwegian Underdogs Upset Inter Milan

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt produced one of the most remarkable results in recent Champions League history, eliminating Inter Milan with a commanding 5–2 aggregate score.

Despite facing a three-time European champion at the iconic San Siro, the Arctic-based side displayed composure and tactical discipline to secure a 2–1 victory on the night in Milan.

Jens Petter Hauge Leads Historic Victory

According to the BBC, forward Jens Petter Hauge was once again the decisive figure. Hauge scored his sixth goal of the campaign and provided a pinpoint assist for Håkon Evjen's sublime finish, sealing a performance full of confidence and maturity.

Hauge's return to Milan carried added significance after a prior stint with AC Milan, but this time he departed as the hero of Norwegian football.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen hailed the result as "historic," celebrating both the club and Norway's presence on the European stage. Bodo/Glimt became the first Norwegian team to advance past a Champions League knockout tie, marking a landmark moment for the nation's football legacy.

Arctic Roots Fuel European Success

Based inside the Arctic Circle, Bodo/Glimt have leveraged harsh weather and artificial turf to build a competitive edge. Their fearless identity has helped them overcome elite clubs across Europe, proving that tactical discipline and bold ambition can challenge football's established giants.

Last 16 Aspirations

The Norwegian side now awaits the draw to face either Manchester City or Sporting CP in the Champions League last 16.

Regardless of the opponent, Bodo/Glimt's historic run shows how belief, preparation, and tenacity can bridge gaps between Arctic underdogs and Europe's elite. It's a David vs. Goliath game, but the Norwegians were able to defy the odds towards one of the most elusive wins of the Champions League season.

