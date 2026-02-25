Business

UK Fines Reddit Almost $19.5M Over Children's Data Privacy Failures

Reddit faced a massive penalty following its misuse of kids' personal information.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has slapped Reddit with a £14.5 million ($19.5 million) fine for mishandling children's personal data, marking one of the largest penalties in the UK for violations involving minors.

Based on the ruling, there's really a serious gap in the platform's ability to protect young users and prevent exposure to inappropriate content.

ICO Highlights Failures in Protecting Minors

New Reddit Privacy Feature Raises Concerns

Information Commissioner John Edwards stated that "children under 13 had their personal information collected and used in ways they could not understand, consent to, or control," leaving them vulnerable to content they should not have seen.

The ICO criticized Reddit's lack of robust age verification prior to July 2025, noting that self-declared ages were insufficient to prevent underage users from accessing mature material.

This enforcement action follows similar fines earlier this year, including a £247,590 ($335,000) penalty against MediaLab, owner of Imgur, and ongoing investigations into TikTok.

Reddit Introduces Age Verification, But Concerns Persist

In response to regulatory pressure, Reddit rolled out age verification measures in July 2025, requiring users to declare their age during account setup to access mature content. However, the ICO determined that self-declaration can be easily bypassed and stressed that platforms must implement stronger, verifiable safeguards to protect minors' data.

Reddit Vows to Appeal

According to the BBC, the platform has announced its intention to challenge the fine, emphasizing its commitment to user privacy.

The company stated, "Reddit doesn't require users to share information about their identities, regardless of age, because we are deeply committed to their privacy and safety."

Reddit argues that the ICO's insistence on collecting additional personal information conflicts with its privacy principles.

With the deepfake porn crisis happening, it's now easier to access malicious images and videos not just on Reddit, but on other platforms as well. AI made it easier for younger users to access anything on the internet, but parents should always be responsible in monitoring what their children are doing online.

