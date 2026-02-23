Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2: Boxing Legends Set to Clash in Historic Rematch at Las Vegas' $2.3B Sphere

Over a decade after their first monumental showdown, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are preparing to face off again in a highly anticipated professional boxing rematch.

Their 2015 bout shattered records, drawing 4.6 million U.S. pay-per-view buys and generating more than $410 million in revenue, while ticket sales hit $72.2 million, cementing their rivalry as one of the sport's most iconic.

Legacy and Redemption

Mayweather, boasting an undefeated professional record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts, returns to reaffirm his dominance. Pacquiao, with a record of 62-8-3 and 39 KOs and the only boxer to capture titles in eight weight classes, seeks redemption and aims to become the first fighter to hand Mayweather a professional loss.

Now in their late 40s, Mayweather at 48, Pacquiao at 47, both men bring decades of experience and strategic mastery.

Fans have been requesting this one last epic fight before they retire. Now, the legends listened to their request to make this a promising clash for all viewers.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 Venue and Time

According to Athlon Sports, the rematch is scheduled for September 19, 2026, at The Sphere, a $2.3 billion arena hosting its first-ever boxing event. The first encounter at MGM Grand Garden Arena ended with a unanimous decision for Mayweather, with judges scoring 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are set for a boxing rematch in September.



It will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas and be live-streamed globally on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/X0GfmZ6O04 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2026

While Mayweather remains confident in a repeat victory, Pacquiao is determined to rewrite history and leave an indelible mark on boxing lore.

We could remember that in December 2024, the People's Champ said that he was open for second Mayweather fight, but on one condition: it shouldn't be under ordinary pro boxing rules.

Netflix Streaming Without Pay-Per-View

For the first time, the fight will stream worldwide on Netflix, providing over 325 million subscribers with direct access without traditional pay-per-view. Though official purses remain undisclosed, analysts predict this bout will rank among the most lucrative in history.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 promises more than just a fight, and for fans who are longing to see the two legends clash in the ring for one final shot, this would be an unforgettable fight for ages.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com