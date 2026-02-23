U.S. International Relations

Cuba Didn't Get Any Oil In January For The First Time In 10 Years, Report Claims

An analyst said he believes the country will "run out of fuels" by late March if the country doesn't receive any new shipments

By
Cuba didn't receive any oil in January for the first time in a decade as the U.S. maintains its blockade of the island, according to a new report.

Bloomberg detailed that the lack of shipments illustrates the acute lack of fuel taking place in the country, with an analyst telling the outlet that he expects it to run out in the coming weeks.

Vortexa Ltd senior analyst Rohit Rathod noted that Cuba received substantial amounts of oil in December, which should last for some more weeks. However, the lack of new "I would give it until late-March before they run out of fuels," he added.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that a ship potentially carrying Russian fuel is on its way to the beleaguered Caribbean country. The Sea Horse, it said, is expected to arrive in early March. It received ship-to-ship transfer off the coast of Cyprus and is believed to be carrying some 200,000 barrels of gasoil, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

Moscow has been perhaps the most vocal critic of Washington's policy, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urging the country this week to "show common sense" and "abandon its plans for a naval blockade."

State-run news agency TASS reported that the remarks took place in the context of a meeting between Lavrov and Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. There Lavrov said Washington's actions are "unacceptable" and reiterated that Moscow will "continue to constantly support Cuba in the protection of its sovereignty and security."

Rodriguez Parrilla, on his end, said the U.S.'s actions pose a threat to the sovereignty "of all countries" and that "Cuba will continue to move forward with the protection of its independence and sovereignty, stay course and seek for effective solutions for its economy."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Moscow doesn't want an escalation but noted that Russia and the U.S. "don't have almost any trade." He has also detailed Havana's situation as "truly critical" and said U.S. pressure measures were creating "multiple difficulties" for the country.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, Oil, United States

