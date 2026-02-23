World

Gunfire and Tear Gas at Iranian Universities: Student Protests Escalate Amid US Tensions

Student protests in Iran intensify as geopolitical tensions rise, with security forces responding to demonstrations on university campuses.

File photo of Iranian Flag in University of technology
File photo of the Iranian Flag in University of Technology of Aria Mehr in Tehran

These protests are no longer just about campus issues. They are unfolding at a moment of serious geopolitical strain. Domestic anger now sits alongside high-stakes diplomacy and military pressure.

Protests Resume as Universities Reopen

As universities reopened, students quickly returned to the streets. Demonstrations were reported at the University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad.

In Tehran and Mashhad, students gathered in courtyards and outside faculty buildings. Videos show them chanting against the leadership. Some honoured classmates were killed during earlier unrest. The mood was tense but organised.

These were not isolated incidents. Reports describe coordinated protests across several campuses. Students appear determined to keep the pressure on.

Security Forces Move In

The response was swift. Units linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were deployed in some areas. Tear gas was used to disperse crowds. Witness accounts and shared footage also described gunfire near certain university sites.

Clashes intensified when protests moved beyond campus gates. In parts of Tehran, confrontations spilled into nearby streets. Students were seen openly criticising the country's leadership. In some cases, images of senior officials were torn down or trampled.

State media offered a different version of events. It broadcast footage, it said showed pro-government students being attacked. The gap between official reporting and videos shared online remains stark.

Direct Criticism of the Supreme Leader

Students have openly criticised Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. Chants against senior officials were heard on several campuses. Protesters vowed to continue despite the heavy security presence.

University activism has deep roots in Iran. Campuses have often been at the forefront of political movements. This latest wave follows that pattern. But the national context is especially sensitive.

Unrest Amid Nuclear Talks

The protests are unfolding as Iran engages in nuclear discussions with the United States in Geneva. Diplomatic talks continue. At the same time, US officials have publicly discussed military options in the region.

Iran has accused Washington of interference in its domestic affairs. There is no official evidence linking the campus protests directly to the negotiations. Still, both tracks are happening at once. That overlap has drawn international attention.

The timing has placed Iran under a double spotlight. International observers are watching developments in Geneva. At the same time, they are monitoring events on university campuses. Images of students confronting security forces have circulated widely on social media and international news platforms. Each new protest adds to the sense of a country navigating pressure on two fronts.

A Tense Moment at Home and Abroad

Iran now faces unrest at home and pressure abroad. Universities have become visible symbols of that tension. Scenes of tear gas drifting across academic grounds have reinforced how serious the situation has become.

The situation remains fluid. Demonstrations continue. Security forces remain present. Diplomatic talks move forward.

Lecture halls and libraries were meant to reopen for study. Instead, they have become scenes of confrontation. What happens next will unfold in full view — both inside Iran and on the global stage.

