Eric Dane's Moving Last Words Before Succumbing to ALS Revealed

Netflix has released a posthumous episode of Famous Last Words featuring actor Eric Dane, including a final on-camera message to his daughters, recorded before he died aged 53 following a battle with ALS. The episode has drawn attention because Netflix and outlets covering the release say it was filmed under an agreement that it would not be broadcast until after Dane's death, turning a private family address into a public final statement.

Eric Dane Last Words Released in Netflix's Famous Last Words

Dane's death was confirmed on Thursday, Feb. 19, in a family statement reported by CBS News, which said he died after 'a courageous battle with ALS' and spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

The statement described his daughters as 'the center of his world' and said he became an advocate for ALS awareness and research during his illness.

A day later, Netflix published Dane's episode of Famous Last Words, a series built around interviews that are released only posthumously. Variety reported that Netflix said the interview was conducted under an agreement that it would air only after his death.

Eric Dane has delivered a final speech to his daughter and the world.



“I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything, you can face the end of your days, you can face hell with dignity.” pic.twitter.com/OTEoVfxjMv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2026

In the closing moments, Dane addresses his daughters directly, saying: 'I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried,' before ending the message with: 'Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.' People reported that the final segment was filmed after the interviewer stepped away, leaving Dane alone with the camera to speak to his daughters.​​

Coverage of the episode has also highlighted Dane's reflections on family life and his career, including beach trips with his daughters and their mother, and his view that acting 'excites' him without defining him. People said Dane used the programme to share four lessons he wanted his daughters to keep, including advice to live in the present and to 'fall in love with something' by finding a passion.​

“I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything, you can face the end of your days, you can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart, you are my everything. Goodnight. I love you.



Eric Dane leaves his daughters —… pic.twitter.com/kHA4UjW4yK — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2026

What's Known About the Filming and ALS Timeline

Decider reported that the interview was filmed in November 2025 and conducted confidentially with producer Brad Falchuk, who is linked to the series. The Los Angeles Times also reported Falchuk conducted the conversation as part of the Netflix project.

Netflix's Tudum site described the instalment as an 'exclusive interview' in which Dane 'leaves behind his last words,' again emphasising that the final message was recorded for release after his death. Rolling Stone likewise reported the interview was privately recorded in November 2025 under terms that it would only be shared posthumously.

Dane revealed in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, according to CBS News. ALS — also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — is a progressive condition affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and can lead to the loss of muscle control.

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on the hit medical series "Grey's Anatomy," has died at the age of 53, his family announced Thursday. In April 2025, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.



"With heavy… pic.twitter.com/idNfgtrQy6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2026

The final episode has been widely circulated in clips online, but reporting has stressed that it sits inside a longer, roughly 50-minute programme in which Dane talks through his life and what he wanted to pass on to his children. In one excerpt released by Netflix, he also says the disease is 'slowly taking my body' but 'will never take my spirit,' framing the message as both a personal farewell and an appeal for resilience.​

Dane rose to prominence playing Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and later appeared as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, among other roles, CBS News reported. Following news of his death, tributes were issued by organisations including HBO, ABC and 20th Television, which praised his talent and said they were saddened by his passing.

Netflix has not published additional details about when the interview was recorded beyond what has been reported by outlets covering the series, and representatives for Dane were not cited as commenting further on the release.

Originally published on IBTimes UK