NFL Trade Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa's Time in Miami Might End, But These 4 Teams Could Pick Him Up

After six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be approaching a franchise-altering exit.

Miami faces a massive financial dilemma. The Dolphins owe Tua $54 million in guaranteed money for 2026. Releasing him outright would trigger a staggering $99.2 million dead cap hit, potentially the largest in NFL history. A post-June 1 designation could soften the immediate blow, but the cleanest path forward remains a trade, assuming Miami is willing to absorb part of his salary.

If the Dolphins choose a reset, here are four realistic landing spots that could reshape the 2026 NFL landscape.

Arizona Cardinals: Structured Fit for a Timing Quarterback

According to CBS Sports, the Arizona Cardinals could enter the quarterback market if they pivot from their current trajectory.

Tua's strengths, elite accuracy, rhythm passing, and quick decision-making, align perfectly with a pocket-based offensive system. If Arizona leans into structured, timing-heavy concepts, Tagovailoa's rapid release could thrive.

In the right scheme, he becomes a distributor who keeps the offense on schedule rather than improvising outside structure.

Atlanta Falcons: Stability Under a New Direction

The Atlanta Falcons may prioritize proven production amid uncertainty at quarterback.

Tua offers playoff experience and statistical consistency. His left-handed delivery would require minor schematic adjustments, but if Atlanta maintains similar offensive principles, the transition could remain smooth.

For a front office seeking reliability over projection, Tagovailoa represents a safer bridge option.

Minnesota Vikings: Weapons, System, and Upside

The Minnesota Vikings present arguably the most seamless fit.

Minnesota boasts elite offensive weapons and a system designed to create defined reads. Surrounded by playmakers, Tua could elevate efficiency immediately. Familiarity with offensive philosophy could also accelerate his adaptation.

In this scenario, he wouldn't need to carry the offense. He can just execute it

Indianapolis Colts: Balanced Attack, High Ceiling

The Indianapolis Colts offer a compelling short-term solution with long-term intrigue.

With a strong offensive line and dynamic run game, Tagovailoa could operate within a balanced system that protects him while maximizing play-action efficiency. If healthy, he could post some of the most productive numbers of his career in this environment.

What Happens Next?

Miami's decision will likely hinge on cap strategy as much as performance evaluation. A trade avoids the catastrophic dead cap hit while potentially returning draft capital.

If the Dolphins commit to a reset, Tagovailoa's next chapter won't just impact one franchise; it could shift the competitive balance across the league.

There's also a report that he could be traded for Jalen Milroe of the Seattle Seahawks. This is actually a smart move for the Dolphins since the 23-year-old quarterback is on his way to becoming a solid dual-threat QB in the league.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com