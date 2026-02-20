John Fetterman Slams AOC For Accusing Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza: 'So Clueless'

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to Fox News' Jesse Watters, Fetterman said is "so clueless to sit in Germany and accuse Israel of genocide."

"I didn't really see where she had her flow but the views that I have heard of hers, specifically anti Israel, is part of a serious rot in some parts of my party," Fetterman added.

Fetterman had already made reference to the matter during the weekend, saying "there was never a genocide in Gaza," adding the lawmaker has remained comparatively silent on the protests in Iran, violently quashed by the regime.

"Why is she so eager to criticize Israel? I don't recall her saying anything as Iran executed thousands or protesters."

AOC had addressed the matter during the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. Asked if the next presidential candidate should reevaluate military aid to Israel, she replied: "This isn't just about a presidential election. The US has an obligation to uphold its own laws. Unconditional aid, no matter what one does, does not make sense. I think it enabled a genocide in Gaza, and I think that we have thousands of women and children dead that was completely avoidable."

Fetterman also rejected the notion that aid to Israel should have been conditional, claiming the country was "in an existential war."

Tensions continue running high in the Middle East, with President Donald Trump saying on Thursday that he will make a decision regarding whether to strike Iran "over the next probably 10 days."

"We may have to take a step further or we may not," he said during an address at an event inaugurating the Board of Peace on Thursday.

Elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal detailed that Trump is considering a limited strike on the country to force the regime into accepting a nuclear deal. The outlet added that the attack would target military or government sites but fall short of a full-scale attack that could trigger a major retaliation.

Should that scenario take place and Tehran still refused to comply with Washington's demands, Trump could order a broader campaign that could potentially seek to overthrow the regime.

The outlet noted that it is not clear how seriously Trump is considering the option, and the latest discussions have focused on larger-scale campaigns.

Originally published on Latin Times