U.S. Politics

John Fetterman Slams AOC For Accusing Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza: 'So Clueless'

"Is part of a serious rot in some parts of my country," Fetterman added

By
AOC v Fetterman_06232025_1
John Fetterman and AOC

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to Fox News' Jesse Watters, Fetterman said is "so clueless to sit in Germany and accuse Israel of genocide."

"I didn't really see where she had her flow but the views that I have heard of hers, specifically anti Israel, is part of a serious rot in some parts of my party," Fetterman added.

Fetterman had already made reference to the matter during the weekend, saying "there was never a genocide in Gaza," adding the lawmaker has remained comparatively silent on the protests in Iran, violently quashed by the regime.

"Why is she so eager to criticize Israel? I don't recall her saying anything as Iran executed thousands or protesters."

AOC had addressed the matter during the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. Asked if the next presidential candidate should reevaluate military aid to Israel, she replied: "This isn't just about a presidential election. The US has an obligation to uphold its own laws. Unconditional aid, no matter what one does, does not make sense. I think it enabled a genocide in Gaza, and I think that we have thousands of women and children dead that was completely avoidable."

Fetterman also rejected the notion that aid to Israel should have been conditional, claiming the country was "in an existential war."

Tensions continue running high in the Middle East, with President Donald Trump saying on Thursday that he will make a decision regarding whether to strike Iran "over the next probably 10 days."

"We may have to take a step further or we may not," he said during an address at an event inaugurating the Board of Peace on Thursday.

Elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal detailed that Trump is considering a limited strike on the country to force the regime into accepting a nuclear deal. The outlet added that the attack would target military or government sites but fall short of a full-scale attack that could trigger a major retaliation.

Should that scenario take place and Tehran still refused to comply with Washington's demands, Trump could order a broader campaign that could potentially seek to overthrow the regime.

The outlet noted that it is not clear how seriously Trump is considering the option, and the latest discussions have focused on larger-scale campaigns.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Democrats, Israel, Gaza

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Rep. Leigh Finke

Minnesota Rep Says Restricting Kids From P*rn Is Harmful Because It Might Be 'Educational If They Are Queer'

Anzu Robotics, TP Link Sued by Texas Over Chinese Ties
Anzu Robotics, TP Link Sued by Texas Over Chinese Ties and Consumer Data Risks
Dr Linda Davis
Linda Davis Killed After ICE Traffic Stop - Now A Georgia Family Is Left Grieving
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans to Sell Half Its Movie, TV Music Catalog: Report
Paramount Skydance Raises Bid to $31 Per Share in Renewed Talks With Warner Bros. Discovery
European Union flag
Europe's Tech Rebellion: Can EU Survive Without US Technology Platforms?
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice