Nissan Recalls Nearly 643,000 Rogue SUVs Over Engine and Transmission Hazards

Nissan is recalling a total of 642,698 Rogue compact SUVs in the US due to two separate safety issues that could cause loss of drive power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The first recall affects 323,917 Rogue vehicles from model years 2023 through 2025 that are equipped with 3-cylinder 1.5L variable-compression turbo (VC-Turbo) engines.

Federal regulators warned that engine bearings in these vehicles could fail, potentially causing hot oil to leak and increasing the risk of fire.

This recall expands an earlier action Nissan issued last June involving more than 480,000 Rogue, Infiniti, and Altima vehicles.

Regulators noted that manufacturing defects in certain models could make engines lose power while driving, creating a higher risk of crashes.

According to CNA, the second recall targets 318,781 Rogue SUVs from model years 2024 and 2025 with the same type of VC-Turbo engine.

In these vehicles, the gears in the electronic throttle body assembly may break, which could increase the likelihood of an accident.

Nissan recalls nearly 643,000 vehicles over engine and transmission risks. https://t.co/FxLHxVLwTm — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2026

NHTSA Advises Dealers to Reprogram Software

NHTSA said that for both recalls, Nissan dealers would inspect the affected vehicles and repair them free of charge.

The automaker, which is headquartered in Japan, plans to mail recall notices to owners on March 27, 2026. The recall reference numbers are R25E2 and R25E3, CBS News reported.

The agency also recommended that dealers reprogram engine-control software and replace defective parts if necessary to ensure vehicle safety. Owners of affected Rogues are urged to contact their local Nissan dealership as soon as they receive the notice.

"These recalls are an important step to protect drivers and passengers from potentially dangerous engine and transmission failures," a spokesperson for NHTSA said.

Nissan has faced similar issues in the past with its Rogue lineup, and the company continues to emphasize its commitment to safety.

"We are working closely with our dealers to ensure that all affected vehicles are repaired quickly and efficiently," a Nissan representative stated.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is affected by visiting the NHTSA recall website or contacting their dealership.

Originally published on vcpost.com