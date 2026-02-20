Trump Takes Aim At AOC Over Remarks About China And Taiwan: 'Didn't Know She Was Stupid'

President Donald Trump took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over remarks she made about China and Taiwan, which have caused backlash among top Republicans.

"Well her performance was horrible, I was surprised, actually, I didn't know she was stupid," Trump told press aboard the Air Force One when asked about the episode that took place at the Munich Security Conference.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, you took a kind of a little bit of a swipe at AOC today, and I was just wondering…"



TRUMP: "Well her performance was horrible, I was surprised, actually, I didn't know she was stupid."



Back then, the lawmaker was asked whether the United States should commit troops to defend Taiwan if China invaded. She appeared to answer hesitantly after a near 20-second pause.

"This is, of course, a very long-standing policy of the United States, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise," she said.

The exchange led critics to slam AOC for a lack of foreign policy experience, while supporters argued the hesitation was minor.

Trump, on his end, explained how he would have dealt with that question had it been asked to him. "Well, I would have just said that it's none of your business right now because I wouldn't answer that question anyway. I wouldn't respond to a question like that. That's war when it comes to war, you don't talk about your strategy."

Vice President JD Vance also reacted to the question, mocking the time she took to react.

Speaking at an event inaugurating the Board of Peace before an audience that included President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, envoy Steve Witkoff and representatives from more than 45 countries, Vance said: "I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but after the president said that I was so smart and that I didn't want to repeat our congresswoman, who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich."

"Now, I'm tempted, sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds. And just stare at the cameras, and maybe they'll say nice things about me, like they did about Congresswoman Cortez," he added.

The Democratic Rep. replied on social media, mocking Vance and claiming his attempted joke fell flat. "The only thing longer than my pause to think was their silence to his joke," she said.

