Meta Team Scolded in LA Trial for Bringing AI Glasses to Courtroom

Members of Meta's team faced a stern warning Wednesday after wearing Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, which contain cameras, while entering a Los Angeles courtroom.

The trial focuses on whether Meta and YouTube intentionally designed social media platforms to encourage addictive usage among children.

Jacob Ward, a technology journalist and host of the Rip Current Podcast, told CBS News that Judge Carolyn Kuhl "upbraided the Meta team and said if you guys have recorded anything, you have to dispose of it or I will hold you in contempt," calling the incident "an extraordinary misstep" by the company.

It is unclear whether the glasses were worn inside the courtroom or just during entry. Meta has not immediately responded to requests for comment. In Los Angeles County Superior Court, the use of cameras and recording devices is typically prohibited.

A spokesperson for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said, "Judicial officers have the discretion to place limitations on video recording and photography in their courtroom," citing local and state rules.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Raise Privacy Concerns

Judge Kuhl emphasized the seriousness of the issue and ordered anyone wearing the AI glasses to remove them, particularly to prevent any facial recognition of jurors. "This is very serious," she said.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses, priced between $299 and $799, can capture photos and record video, raising concerns about privacy and courtroom protocol.

Zuckerberg's presence in court coincided with testimony over Instagram's age verification practices and the platforms' impact on young users.

The lawsuit, filed by a plaintiff identified only by her initials "KGM," alleges that exposure to social media at a young age caused addiction and harmed her mental health.

Zuckerberg defended Instagram, stating that the platform has never allowed children under 13, TheWrap reported.

He acknowledged, however, that some users may lie about their age to access the service.

"There's a distinction about whether someone is allowed to do something and whether we've caught them for breaking the rule," Zuckerberg said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I don't see why this is so complicated. It's been our clear policy that people under the age of 13 are not allowed."

Originally published on vcpost.com