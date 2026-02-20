Sports

Chicago Bears to Leave Illinois as Indiana Bill Clears Way For New Wolf Lake Stadium

Some Bears fans are not happy with the news.

The Chicago Bears are moving closer to building a new stadium outside Illinois after Indiana's House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to State Bill 27. The 24-0 vote would allow the franchise to construct a domed stadium in Hammond, near the Wolf Lake area.

The legislation establishes the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, giving it the power to issue bonds, acquire land, and finance the stadium's development, laying the groundwork for a major public-private project.

Bears Praise Legislative Support

In a statement, the Bears called the passage of the amendment "the most meaningful step forward" in their stadium plans. ESPN reported that the organization expressed gratitude to Governor Mike Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler, and the Indiana General Assembly for creating a framework to build a "world-class stadium" for fans across Chicagoland and beyond.

The team emphasized that site-specific due diligence would guide next steps as they work to realize the vision for a premier NFL venue.

Strategic Location at Wolf Lake

The proposed stadium site sits along Interstate 90, straddling Chicago's southeast side and Hammond, Indiana, roughly 25 minutes south of Soldier Field.

Governor Braun highlighted Indiana's pro-growth environment on X, emphasizing how coordination among local agencies, legislators, and the Bears has positioned the state to create a public-private partnership that benefits taxpayers while delivering a top-tier sports facility.

Illinois Proposal on Hold

Before shifting focus to Indiana, the Bears had pursued stadium legislation in Illinois, requesting $850 million in public funding for infrastructure surrounding a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights. Illinois House hearings on the proposal were canceled, leaving the state's stadium bill in limbo.

A spokesperson for Governor J.B. Pritzker noted that Illinois was ready to advance legislation, but the Bears requested a pause to refine details, signaling that the team is weighing its options carefully before committing to a final location.

Some Chicago fans expressed extreme reactions about the move. Overreactions became widespread, and they would come frequently for the coming days.

