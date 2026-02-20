Winter Olympics 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Narrowly Misses Gold in Bittersweet Farewell

Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto concluded her final Winter Olympic performance at the Milano Cortina Games with a silver medal, scoring 224.90 points, just shy of American Alysa Liu, who earned 226.79.

A missed jump combination in her free skate to Edith Piaf's songs proved costly in her pursuit of gold. Despite the narrow loss, Sakamoto remained composed, acknowledging the challenges and emotions that come with such a risky performance.

Reflecting on Growth and Career Milestones

At 25, Sakamoto emphasized the personal growth she's experienced since winning bronze in Beijing 2022. Reuters reported that the athlete was quite disappointed with her final performance on the ice. She said in Japanese:

"I thought I might be able to finish with a smile, but instead I'm ending it with this sense of frustration. Still, I'll try to make this experience valuable for the future. "The points I lost on those mistakes were exactly the margin that cost me the gold medal ... that's the most frustrating part — I know I left something out there."

Celebrating Japan's Rising Stars

Sakamoto also celebrated the performances of Japan's younger talent. Seventeen-year-old Ami Nakai secured bronze after leading the short program with a flawless triple Axel, while Mone Chiba finished fourth.

Both skaters impressed with skill and composure, hinting at a bright future for Japanese women's figure skating. Sakamoto praised their determination and dedication, recognizing the next generation's potential to carry forward Japan's strong presence on the global stage.

Legacy and Inspiration for Future Skaters

Sakamoto's emotional farewell reflects both the heartbreak of narrowly missing gold and the triumphs of a decorated career. Her journey, characterized by perseverance and passion, continues to inspire young athletes.

Nakai shared her admiration for Sakamoto, stating that from now on, she will become a skater like Kaori, who is always proud to carry Japan on her shoulders.

