Sports

Winter Olympics 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Narrowly Misses Gold in Bittersweet Farewell

A missed jump combination cost her the gold medal she should have gotten for her final Olympic appearance.

By

Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto concluded her final Winter Olympic performance at the Milano Cortina Games with a silver medal, scoring 224.90 points, just shy of American Alysa Liu, who earned 226.79.

A missed jump combination in her free skate to Edith Piaf's songs proved costly in her pursuit of gold. Despite the narrow loss, Sakamoto remained composed, acknowledging the challenges and emotions that come with such a risky performance.

Reflecting on Growth and Career Milestones

Winter Olympics 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Narrowly Misses Gold in Bittersweet Winter Olympics 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Narrowly Misses Gold in Bittersweet

At 25, Sakamoto emphasized the personal growth she's experienced since winning bronze in Beijing 2022. Reuters reported that the athlete was quite disappointed with her final performance on the ice. She said in Japanese:

"I thought I might be able to finish with a smile, but instead I'm ending it with this sense of frustration. Still, I'll try to make this experience valuable for the future.

"The points I lost on those mistakes were exactly the margin that cost me the gold medal ... that's the most frustrating part — I know I left something out there."

Celebrating Japan's Rising Stars

Sakamoto also celebrated the performances of Japan's younger talent. Seventeen-year-old Ami Nakai secured bronze after leading the short program with a flawless triple Axel, while Mone Chiba finished fourth.

Both skaters impressed with skill and composure, hinting at a bright future for Japanese women's figure skating. Sakamoto praised their determination and dedication, recognizing the next generation's potential to carry forward Japan's strong presence on the global stage.

Legacy and Inspiration for Future Skaters

Sakamoto's emotional farewell reflects both the heartbreak of narrowly missing gold and the triumphs of a decorated career. Her journey, characterized by perseverance and passion, continues to inspire young athletes.

Nakai shared her admiration for Sakamoto, stating that from now on, she will become a skater like Kaori, who is always proud to carry Japan on her shoulders.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Figure Skating
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans to Sell Half Its Movie, TV Music Catalog: Report

Paramount Skydance Raises Bid to $31 Per Share in Renewed Talks With Warner Bros. Discovery

Dr Linda Davis
Linda Davis Killed After ICE Traffic Stop - Now A Georgia Family Is Left Grieving
European Union flag
Europe's Tech Rebellion: Can EU Survive Without US Technology Platforms?
IKEA Plans Major U.S. Growth Push With New Stores in
IKEA Plans Major U.S. Growth Push With New Stores in Texas, Arizona and More
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Threatens Trump On Day Of Key Negotiations: 'Can Send That Warship To The Bottom Of The Sea'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice