Tesla Unveils Its Most Affordable Cybertruck Yet: Can a $59,990 Price Tag Revive Slowing Sales?

A day after dodging California sales suspension, Elon Musk has revealed Tesla's most budget-friendly Cybertruck, starting at $59,990. Previously, the least expensive all-wheel-drive Cybertruck in 2024 launched for just under $100,000.

While still above the price of traditional pickups such as the Ford F-150, starting at $39,330, this new trim is a huge move for the EV maker toward affordability and broader market appeal. Buyers who need a rugged, electric pickup without the premium price tag can get this immediately.

Key Differences in the Entry-Level Model

The new entry-level Cybertruck comes with trade-offs to achieve the lower price. Towing capacity is reduced to 7,500 pounds compared to 11,000 pounds in the Premium All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast variants.

New version of Cybertruck now available to order in the US



This is our most affordable Cybertruck yet.



Tough as nails with ultra-low cost of ownership



– Starts at $59,990

– Dual Motor AWD w/ est. 325 mi of range

– Powered tonneau cover

– Bed outlets (2x 120V 1x 240V) &... pic.twitter.com/xMRF0cFo0X — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) February 20, 2026

Inside, buyers will find front-row heated seats and textile upholstery rather than premium materials. Tesla emphasizes that the model retains its signature durability, low maintenance costs, and futuristic design, making it "tough as nails" for everyday use.

Sales Performance and Market Challenges

According to Business Insider, Tesla's pricing shift follows a year of slower-than-expected sales. Data from Cox Automotive shows that the company sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the U.S. in 2025, roughly half of 2024's total, falling far short of Musk's earlier annual projection of 250,000 units.

The lower-priced model aims to reignite demand, attract value-conscious consumers, and position the Cybertruck as a viable alternative to traditional gas-powered pickups.

Expanding EV Adoption

Tesla hopes to appeal to mainstream buyers while maintaining a premium image by introducing a more affordable Cybertruck. Although the Cybertruck remains a high-end pickup compared to conventional options, the aggressive price cut may boost adoption and help Tesla expand its footprint in the growing electric vehicle market.

And of course, consumers won't look at the price alone. Some will use historical data before purchasing an electric pickup, especially since the Cybertruck was previously involved in anti-ICE protests. That's only one of many controversies that Tesla faces with this vehicle.

Originally published on Tech Times