New Meta Smartwatch 'Malibu 2' Expected to Launch With Health-Tracking, AI Features

Meta is officially rebooting its long-rumored smartwatch initiative, signaling a renewed push into premium consumer hardware after years of uncertainty. Originally surfacing in 2021 and later appearing in leaked images in 2022, the project was widely believed to have been canceled.

New industry reports now indicate that development has resumed, with a planned release window set for 2026.

Internally codenamed "Malibu 2," the wearable appears to be a strategic shift back toward wrist-based devices, blending health tracking capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence features powered by Meta's expanding AI ecosystem.

Strategic Reset Backed by Leadership

According to The Information, industry sources said that the smartwatch revival followed a high-level strategy session led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Hawaii. The meeting reportedly reaffirmed Meta's commitment to consumer hardware beyond virtual and augmented reality, positioning Malibu 2 as a key pillar in the company's broader AI-first strategy.

For the past few years, Meta has been on and off with its smartwatch projects. Now, reports indicated that Facebook's parent firm was growing more aggressive to launch it for the coming months.

Health Tracking Meets Meta AI

Malibu 2 is expected to prioritize biometric health monitoring, including fitness tracking, smart notifications, and AI-powered assistance. While technical specifications remain undisclosed, insiders suggest Meta aims to differentiate the device through deeper AI integration rather than competing solely on hardware specifications.

By embedding Meta AI directly into the wearable experience, the company could offer contextual insights, proactive health recommendations, and seamless cross-device functionality across its ecosystem.

Entering a Highly Competitive Wearables Market

According to GSM Arena, Meta's return comes at a time when the global smartwatch market is firmly led by established players. Key competitors include:

Apple

Samsung

Google

Garmin

To gain traction in 2026, Meta will need to deliver clear differentiation, particularly in AI functionality, health accuracy, battery life, and cross-platform compatibility.

Meta's Hardware Ambitions

The smartwatch revival aligns with Meta's expanding wearables roadmap. The company is preparing updated smart glasses developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, internally referred to as Hypernova 2. In parallel, fully immersive augmented reality glasses are reportedly in development, targeting a potential debut in 2027.

Together, these initiatives showed Meta's ambition to build an interconnected hardware ecosystem centered on AI-driven experiences and spatial computing.

Rather than relying solely on social platforms, the company appears increasingly focused on controlling both the software intelligence and the physical devices that deliver it.

Originally published on Tech Times