Authorities confirmed the reward for information on Nancy Guthrie's abduction was raised to $200,000 (£148,000). Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was last seen on 31 January 2026 and was reported missing on 1 February 2026. Authorities have reason to believe she had been kidnapped.

As the investigation of Guthrie's disappearance enters its third week, authorities are still scrambling for leads.

Bounty Raised in Appeal for Leads

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) and 88-Crime announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, 18 February, that a donation of $100,000 (£75,000) was received from a private source, and $2,500 (£1,800) was donated by 88-Crime, an organisation in Pima County, for leads in Guthrie's disappearance.

PCSD said 88-Crime 'received an anonymous donation today of $100,000, allowing the program to increase the reward for this case to $102,500. This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards,' per a report from People.

The police initially offered a $2,500 (£1,800) reward for information related to Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance and appealed to the public to submit any picture or video taken near her Tucson, Arizona residence where she was last seen. The reward was eventually increased to $50,000 (£37,000).

Reward in the Nancy Guthrie case is now up to $200,000.



Milwaukee attorney Michael Hupy pledged an additional $100,000 through Crime Stoppers, separate from the FBI’s $100,000 reward.



Tips can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.#NancyGuthrie#BringNancyHome#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/u1iXU38Jk6 — Death, Lies & Alibis Podcast (@DAlibis64060) February 17, 2026

On 11 February, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released CCTV footage from the day before, where a person in a ski mask and gloves carrying a backpack can be seen at Nancy Guthrie's front door.

FBI Phoenix later said about the footage, 'The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'9" - 5'10" tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-litre 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack.'​

At the same time this evidence was released, FBI Phoenix also announced that the reward for any information that may lead to Nancy Guthrie's location or to the arrest and conviction of the involved party/ies was increased to $100,000 (£74,000).

DNA Evidence Revealed No Matches ​

On Tuesday, PCSD revealed that DNA taken from a set of gloves, which authorities believe were similar to the suspect's, was analysed through the national DNA database and revealed no matches. The gloves were recovered approximately two miles (3.21km) from Nancy Guthrie's home.​

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Tuesday, 'We're hopeful that we're always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS. And I just heard that CODIS had no hits.'​

President of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers offers $100,000 reward in the Nancy Guthrie case that would allow tipsters to remain anonymous, unlike the FBI’s offer.



“If their tip pans out, and we make an arrest, they get a reward… and no one ever knows their name.” pic.twitter.com/JLIFGGX0jm — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 18, 2026

According to The Independent, investigators continue to analyse biological evidence from Nancy's home. Authorities say they are analysing several DNA profiles.​

Savannah Guthrie continues to appeal to the public for help in bringing her mother back. On Sunday, she released an emotional video, saying, 'I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is. It's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late.'

​Authorities are continuing their efforts in urging the public to submit any information that may lead to Nancy Guthrie's location.

Originally published on IBTimes UK