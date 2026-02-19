King Charles III has broken his silence regarding the arrest of his brother, the former Prince Andrew, on Thursday.

Andrew was arrested over allegations of misconduct in public office.

King Charles III Reiterates Support for Police Probe

According to the live updates of NBC News, King Charles released a statement expressing "deepest concern" over the allegations against his brother.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the King said in his statement. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

Charles emphasized, "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter," he said in conclusion. "Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested

On what is his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested just after 8 a.m. on Thursday in Sandringham.

The former prince is being accused of sharing confidential information with disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while he was a trade envoy, according to The Guardian.

He has also been the subject of intense scrutiny over the years, particularly over allegations that he had sexual relations with young, underaged women he met through Epstein.

The Thames Valley police released a statement on the arrest but refused to name Andrew in compliance with UK law.

"We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," the police said in the statement. "The man remains in police custody at this time."

The whereabouts of the former prince have not been made public as of press time.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au