Coca-Cola Bottler Faces Lawsuit From U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Over Female-Only Event

A US civil rights agency has filed a lawsuit against a Coca-Cola bottler over an employee event that excluded men, marking the first time the agency has challenged a workplace diversity program under the Trump administration.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said Tuesday that Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast violated federal law when it hosted a two-day networking event in September 2024 for about 250 female employees at a casino in Connecticut, TheGuardian reported.

The event included team-building exercises, a social reception, recreational activities, and talks from top executives.

According to the EEOC, men were not allowed to attend the event. The company also excused female employees from regular work duties without requiring paid time off and covered their hotel expenses.

"The EEOC remains committed to ensuring that all employees – men and women alike – enjoy equal access to all aspects of their employment," said Catherine Eschbach, acting general counsel for the EEOC.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is important to note that Coca-Cola itself is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

The case is being heard in federal court in New Hampshire and could become an early test of claims by Trump administration officials that many workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs constitute unlawful reverse discrimination.

Coca-Cola Bottler Case May Reshape Corporate Networking

President Donald Trump and his administration have pushed to remove DEI programs from government, higher education, and private companies, arguing that they undermine merit-based decisions.

According to Reuters, DEI programs aim to ensure fair treatment and opportunities for groups that have historically faced discrimination.

The EEOC has previously investigated companies like Nike and Northwestern Mutual Insurance for alleged discrimination against white employees and requested information on DEI programs from 20 major law firms.

However, the Coca-Cola bottler case is the first lawsuit claiming a diversity-focused program is illegal.

Experts say this case could have broader implications for workplace events that target specific groups.

The EEOC argues that excluding a protected class, such as men, from employer-sponsored events violates federal law.

