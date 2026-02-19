Winter Olympics 2026: Mikaela Shiffrin Dominates Olympic Slalom to Clinch Historic Gold

Mikaela Shiffrin showcased why she's considered one of the all-time greats in Alpine skiing with a flawless performance in Wednesday's Olympic slalom.

Delivering precision and speed in both runs, Shiffrin crossed the finish line 1.50 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Camille Rast, while Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson earned bronze.

This victory marks Shiffrin's second Olympic slalom gold and her third overall Olympic medal, making her the only American skier to reach this milestone.

Shiffrin Shatters Alpine Career

At just 30 years old, Shiffrin has transformed from the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi 2014 to one of skiing's most experienced and decorated athletes.

According to ESPN, her career highlights include 108 World Cup wins, 71 in slalom, the most in any discipline, and a dominant 2026 season, with seven victories in eight World Cup races. Additionally, Shiffrin secured her ninth slalom Crystal Globe, showing her unrivaled mastery on the slopes.

Overcoming Pressure and Past Setbacks

Shiffrin's journey hasn't been without challenges. Following a medal-less Beijing 2022, questions arose about her Olympic prospects, per Fox News.

Reflecting on the pressure, she emphasized her focus on precise turns and strong skiing rather than results.

By maintaining her dedication and mental resilience, Shiffrin joined Vreni Schneider as only the second skier to win two Olympic slalom golds. This made her a living legend in Alpine skiing history.

Personal and Emotional Triumph

Beyond the podium, Shiffrin's victory carried profound personal significance. She paused at the finish line to honor her late father, Jeff, embracing both grief and gratitude.

Between runs, she relied on her family, coaches, and psychologist for support, highlighting the importance of mental preparation in high-pressure competition.

"This was a moment I have dreamed about," she said, capturing the essence of athletic achievement and personal reflection behind her performance.

Competitors Acknowledge Her Dominance

Even her rivals recognized Shiffrin's exceptional skill. Camille Rast, the reigning world slalom champion, admitted that after the first run, she knew silver was likely.

Rast praised Mikaela's effort to be the victor today. She acknowledged that Mikaela was the fastest woman in the event.

