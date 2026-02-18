Moderna's mRNA Flu Shot Gets Surprise FDA Reversal — What It Means for Next Flu Season

Moderna's yearslong effort to extend its messenger RNA technology beyond Covid-19 vaccines has entered a new and uncertain phase, after a sharp clash with federal regulators gave way to a last‑minute reprieve and a renewed path to market for the company's experimental flu shot.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration took the unusual step of refusing to even consider Moderna's original application for its mRNA‑based influenza vaccine, effectively halting a program the company has cast as central to its future. The agency faulted aspects of the clinical trial design in older adults, raising questions about whether the vaccine had been tested against the highest standard of care for the people most at risk of severe flu.

Within days, that rebuke set off an intense round of behind‑the‑scenes negotiations. Moderna sought an urgent meeting with regulators, and the two sides ultimately agreed on a restructured filing that carves the data by age group. Under the revised plan, the F.D.A. will evaluate the shot for adults 50 to 64 under the traditional approval pathway, while considering accelerated approval for people 65 and older, contingent on the company's commitment to conduct further study in seniors after any authorization.

The turnabout has given Moderna another chance to win approval in time for the 2026–27 flu season. The agency has set a decision date in early August, a tight window for regulators and the company as they seek to align complex manufacturing timelines with the rhythms of an annual virus that is notoriously difficult to predict. If cleared, the vaccine would be among the first seasonal flu shots to reach the U.S. market using mRNA, the same platform that transformed the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proponents of the technology say that, in the long run, mRNA could allow scientists to update flu vaccines more quickly and more precisely, narrowing the gap between the strains chosen months in advance and the viruses that actually circulate each winter. Public health experts, however, have been quick to emphasize that such potential does not lessen the need for robust data in older adults, who suffer a disproportionate share of flu‑related hospitalizations and deaths and have access to strengthened vaccines tailored to their needs.

The brief but public dispute has also become a test case for how regulators and industry will navigate the next generation of vaccines. Some in the biotechnology sector worry that a sudden refusal, followed by a rapid reversal, could inject new uncertainty into decisions about how to design large, expensive clinical trials. Others see the episode as evidence of a system that can be both demanding and responsive, insisting on clear standards while remaining open to revised approaches.

For Moderna, whose fortunes soared during the pandemic and then sagged as demand for Covid boosters waned, the stakes are considerable. A successful flu launch is a pillar of the company's strategy to build a sustainable portfolio of respiratory vaccines, alongside shots for Covid and other viruses. For regulators, physicians and patients, the coming months will help answer a narrower but no less consequential question: whether a promising new technology can prove itself in the familiar, complicated business of seasonal flu.