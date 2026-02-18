The last remaining suspect in the killing of 5‑year‑old Prince McCree entered guilty pleas Monday in connection with the boy's violent death, bringing a grim chapter in a case that shocked the community more than two years ago.

Erik Mendoza Pleads Guilty to Multiple Felonies

Eighteen‑year‑old Erik Mendoza — who was 15 at the time of the crime — pleaded guilty Feb. 16, 2026, to first‑degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and three counts of second‑degree recklessly endangering safety, according to court records and local reporting.

A sixth charge — physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death — was dismissed but read into the record for sentencing purposes.

Mendoza's plea comes ahead of what would have been his trial on charges tied to Prince McCree's October 2023 death. Prosecutors had charged Mendoza as an adult and said his actions resulted in the young child's brutal beating and subsequent death.

Details of the Crime

At the time of the offense, Mendoza and another man, 27‑year‑old David E. Pietura, lived in the same household as Prince and his family. Pietura previously pled guilty and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the killing.

According to criminal complaints and news reports, Pietura discovered Mendoza choking Prince before the assault escalated. The pair then allegedly bound the child with duct tape and repeatedly beat him. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the two dumping the child's body in a dumpster near a Milwaukee street.

Law enforcement records indicate that multiple objects — including a barbell, golf club, and concrete bird feeder — were used in the attack on the boy as he repeatedly regained consciousness during the beating.

Discovery and Aftermath

Prince McCree was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 25, 2023. She last saw him walking toward the basement of their home that day. His body was discovered the following morning inside a dumpster about a mile from the family residence.

The disturbing nature of the crime prompted intense local coverage and contributed to legislative changes in Wisconsin. Lawmakers passed the 'Prince Act,' signed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2024, which expanded the criteria for issuing Amber Alerts so that more missing children cases can quickly receive statewide alerts.

Legal Consequences Ahead

Mendoza's guilty plea carries a mandatory life sentence, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5, 2026.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officials have not released detailed statements beyond the court filings, but victim impact statements and community reaction are expected to be part of sentencing proceedings.

Community Impact

The killing of Prince McCree remains one of the most harrowing child homicides in recent Milwaukee history, not only because of the violence involved but also due to the ages of both the victim and the defendants.

Prince's family and supporters have advocated for stronger missing‑child protocols, emphasising that earlier alerts may save lives. That effort helped shape the legislative changes now in effect across Wisconsin.

As the community prepares for Mendoza's sentencing, reflections on the case continue to spark debate about juvenile accountability, public safety measures, and support for families affected by violent crime.

