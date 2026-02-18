U.S. International Relations

Russia Trying to 'Drag Out' Negotiations After Wednesday Talks Come to Abrupt End, Zelensky Claims

Russia wants land still controlled by Ukraine

By
Zelensky failed to secure long-range Tomahawks during a recent visit to Washington

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended abruptly on Wednesday without any key breakthroughs.

The talks began Tuesday and went well into the evening, TIME reported. On Wednesday, the talks ended after two hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that some "progress" had been made but also said that the discussions had been difficult.

"We can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage," Zelensy said according to TIME. "I set a clear task for the Ukrainian delegation—to do everything possible so that the negotiations are nonetheless productive and increase the chances for peaceful solutions."

Russia's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as "businesslike," while acknowledging challenges, the BBC reported.

"This is complex work that requires alignment among all parties and sufficient time," Umerov told the BBC.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russia now occupies about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, but there has been little movement from either side in recent months, with battlelines largely stabilized.

Russia has wanted Ukraine to give up land in the eastern Donbas, including fortified, defensive positions, the BBC reported. Ukrainian have rejected such overtures. Among their concerns is that such concessions would leave Ukraine vulnerable to another invasion in the future, according to the BBC.

TIME noted that some of the land Russia wants is currently under Ukraine's control. Other ongoing disputes involve security assurances as Ukraine continues to fear further possible aggression from Russia.

Russia has continually launched strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. In fact, Russia launched a strike on the day peace negotiations began.

"Russia greets with a strike even the very day new formats begin in Geneva—trilateral and bilateral with the United States," Zelensky said according to TIME. "This very clearly shows what Russia wants and what it is truly intent on."

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Russia, Ukraine

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Wendy's Is Sweetening Its Breakfast Lineup With a New Treat From Cinnabon

Wendy's Announces Nationwide Closures as 2026 Forecast Disappoints

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Confirms X Money Rollout 2026: Payments Feature to Launch External Beta in 1–2 Months
Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Urges Captor to 'Do the Right Thing' After Glove Found in Search
AI Takeover?! Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Can Now Control Your Computer
Pentagon Considers Dropping Anthropic AI Over Ethical Limits on Military Use
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans to Sell Half Its Movie, TV Music Catalog: Report
Paramount Skydance Raises Bid to $31 Per Share in Renewed Talks With Warner Bros. Discovery
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice