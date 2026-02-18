Russia Trying to 'Drag Out' Negotiations After Wednesday Talks Come to Abrupt End, Zelensky Claims

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended abruptly on Wednesday without any key breakthroughs.

The talks began Tuesday and went well into the evening, TIME reported. On Wednesday, the talks ended after two hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that some "progress" had been made but also said that the discussions had been difficult.

"We can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage," Zelensy said according to TIME. "I set a clear task for the Ukrainian delegation—to do everything possible so that the negotiations are nonetheless productive and increase the chances for peaceful solutions."

Russia's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as "businesslike," while acknowledging challenges, the BBC reported.

"This is complex work that requires alignment among all parties and sufficient time," Umerov told the BBC.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russia now occupies about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, but there has been little movement from either side in recent months, with battlelines largely stabilized.

Russia has wanted Ukraine to give up land in the eastern Donbas, including fortified, defensive positions, the BBC reported. Ukrainian have rejected such overtures. Among their concerns is that such concessions would leave Ukraine vulnerable to another invasion in the future, according to the BBC.

TIME noted that some of the land Russia wants is currently under Ukraine's control. Other ongoing disputes involve security assurances as Ukraine continues to fear further possible aggression from Russia.

Russia has continually launched strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. In fact, Russia launched a strike on the day peace negotiations began.

"Russia greets with a strike even the very day new formats begin in Geneva—trilateral and bilateral with the United States," Zelensky said according to TIME. "This very clearly shows what Russia wants and what it is truly intent on."

Originally published on IBTimes