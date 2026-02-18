House Democrats Reportedly Discussing Forced Vote To Censure GOP Rep. Randy Fine Over Comments About Dogs And Muslims

Democrats are considering a forced vote to censure Republican Rep. Randy Fine over comments he made about about dogs and Muslims on social media if House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't take action, according to a new report.

Axios detailed that even though lawmakers have been frustrated at the increased use of censure over the past years, many are saying the case indeed merits one.

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus said the issue "could likely happen." Rep. Ro Khanna said he "raised with CPC leadership that Fine must be censured."

"We cannot stand idly by as Muslim Americans are described as less than dogs by a sitting member. Many of my colleagues feel similarly," he added.

Controversy arose after Fine reacted to the post from a person he described as the "leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported" New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The publication in question said: "Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we've said all along, they are unclean."

Fine said that "if they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those who slammed Fine, saying the publication is "genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official."

"It should not stop shocking us that the Republican Party openly embraces this. Fine should be censured & stripped of committees. To ignore this is to accept and normalize it," she added.

Fine has doubled down on his stance ever since, responding to different social media publications that criticized him over the matter. "So you're ok with this? What's truly disgusting is a key Mamdani advisor saying we must give up our dogs because "NYC is coming to Islam." We will not be shamed into being conquered like the Europeans. I choose my dog. If you're man enough to debate me, I'll come on your show," he told CNN journalist Jake Tapper, who said the comment was "disgusting bigotry."

Originally published on Latin Times