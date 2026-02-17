Mardi Gras in New Orleans is rarely quiet. The French Quarter runs on noise, colour, and late nights, and by the time Fat Tuesday approaches, the city feels like it's operating on pure momentum. It's built for excess.

This week, though, one familiar name became part of the conversation.

Shia LaBeouf was spotted visiting several bars in New Orleans in the days leading up to Mardi Gras, according to reporting by The Hollywood Reporter. What began as casual sightings turned into a local talking point after bar staff described encounters that ranged from awkward to disruptive.

A Night At Ms. Mae's

At Ms. Mae's, a well-known 24-hour dive bar near a parade route, employees told reporters that LaBeouf attempted to enter without a shirt, without cash, and without identification. The bar operates under a strict cash-only policy, something staff say is clearly displayed.

According to those working that evening, LaBeouf repeatedly asked whether he could use a credit card despite the signage. Staff described him as 'inebriated' and said he was ultimately asked to leave.

One employee was quoted as saying he was 'terrorising the city' — a remark that quickly circulated online and became attached to headlines covering the weekend.

There have been no reports of arrests or criminal charges linked to the incident.

Mixed Experiences Elsewhere

Not every venue reported problems.

At other bars, including 45 Tchoup and Brothers III Lounge, staff described interactions that were far less dramatic. One co-owner said LaBeouf visited twice and did not cause significant disruption. There was an instance where he initially forgot to leave a tip, but later corrected it without issue.

Other patrons said he posed for photos and appeared in good spirits. The contrast between accounts has left the overall picture somewhat uneven — disruptive in one place, relatively unremarkable in another.

No Official Comment

Representatives for LaBeouf have not publicly responded to the reports. Law enforcement has also not announced any action connected to the bar crawl.

Without an official statement, the story rests on first-hand accounts from bartenders, doormen, and bar owners. Some described frustration at managing a high-profile guest during one of the busiest weekends of the year. Mardi Gras is a crucial period for local businesses, and staff are accustomed to handling large crowds, though not always celebrity attention layered on top.

A City Used To Chaos

New Orleans understands spectacle. Mardi Gras, by design, invites loud behaviour, crowded pavements, and long nights. In that context, the line between festive and disruptive can be thin.

For some workers, LaBeouf crossed it. For others, he was simply another reveler in an already chaotic city.

By the following morning, parades continued, drinks were poured, and the Quarter moved on — as it always does. Whether this episode becomes a footnote or something more lasting will likely depend on whether LaBeouf addresses it himself.

For now, it remains a story told by those behind the bar: a Hollywood name, a Mardi Gras weekend, and a city that briefly found itself at the centre of yet another celebrity moment.

Originally published on IBTimes UK