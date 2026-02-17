A shooting at a youth hockey event in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has left multiple people dead and several others critically injured, prompting a multi-agency investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

The incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on 16 February, where emergency responders were called following reports of gunfire. Officials later confirmed fatalities and serious injuries, while stating that the suspected shooter was also among the dead.

Investigators have indicated that the attack does not appear to have been random. Early findings suggest the violence may have been linked to a family dispute, a factor that is now shaping the direction of the investigation.

Shooting at Youth Hockey Venue

Police were dispatched to the Dennis M. Lynch Arena after reports of gunfire during a hockey event attended by players, families and spectators. Emergency services arrived within minutes, secured the scene and assisted victims.

Authorities stated that multiple individuals were struck, prompting panic inside the arena as attendees sought safety. Local reporting described a scene of confusion as bystanders attempted to help the injured while others moved children away from the immediate area.

Officials later confirmed that the suspected shooter was among those who died. The precise circumstances surrounding the suspect's death have not been fully detailed.

Investigators Focus on Family Motive

Law enforcement officials have stated that the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic or family-related dispute involving individuals present at the venue.

BREAKING: Suspect who opened fire at Pawtucket, Rhode Island ice rink has been identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also goes by the name Roberta Esposito, police chief says.



The suspect shot four family members and a family friend at a hockey game Monday, killing two… pic.twitter.com/RLGW7OxqXl — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 17, 2026

Authorities said the incident was not believed to be a random act of violence. Investigators are examining the relationships between the suspect and victims, alongside any prior interactions or disputes that may have preceded the shooting.

Victim identities have not yet been fully released, a standard practice while next-of-kin notifications are ongoing.

Victims and Injuries

Officials confirmed three fatalities, including the suspected shooter, with several others transported to hospital. Some victims were reported to be in critical condition, reflecting the severity of injuries sustained.

The location of the shooting, a youth sporting venue, intensified public reaction. Authorities stated that children participating in the event were not believed to be among those injured.

Reports indicated that the game was being livestreamed at the time, with footage circulating online in the aftermath of the incident.

Horror in Rhode Island: 3 dead and 3 critically injured after a shooting at a youth hockey game.



The shooter is reportedly dead after a "targeted family dispute."



Witness reports say a father heroically tried to stop the gunman pic.twitter.com/SjUNpxGYnU — Konner Loewen (@OfficialKon06) February 16, 2026

I'm just ... speechless. I'm sorry ... 😞 Rhode Island SHOOTING at hockey rink.



Truly. The two kids have to make it 🤕 I'm so saddened by this. pic.twitter.com/WWuHvveH4m — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) February 17, 2026

BREAKING: 3 dead, including suspected shooter, after targeted shooting at youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.



Police Chief Tina Goncalves: "It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute."



Incident occurred at Dennis M. Lynch Arena. Shooter… pic.twitter.com/gWnBx5hrAh — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 17, 2026

Investigation Underway

Pawtucket police are working alongside state and federal agencies as the investigation continues. Authorities are expected to review surveillance recordings, witness accounts and forensic evidence collected from the arena.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing graphic footage online. Authorities said misinformation can complicate investigations and increase distress for those affected.

Community Reaction and Safety Questions

Local officials expressed condolences following the incident and praised emergency responders. The shooting has also prompted renewed discussion about security measures at community sporting venues, which typically operate without the screening protocols seen at larger events.

🚨 BREAKING: It’s been zero days since yet another mass shooting involving a TRA.



NBC reports that the shooter of Rhode Island’s high school hockey game was an alleged cross-dressing, transvestite father that targeted his own family!



These people need help, not affirmations! pic.twitter.com/11aDluorIh — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 17, 2026

Investigators continue to establish the full sequence of events. Authorities have stated that the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute. The incident has left the local community shaken and prompted renewed discussion about safety at youth sporting venues.

