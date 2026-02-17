U.S. Crime & Justice

Rhode Island Hockey Shooting Investigators Focus On Family Motive as Details Emerge

Authorities investigate family dispute motive in Pawtucket shooting

By
Transgender father Robert Dorgan ID’d as RI hockey shooter
Robert Dorgan, a transgender father seen at a previous hockey game, was identified by authorities as the suspect in the Rhode Island hockey shooting and reportedly used the alias Roberta Esposito. X/@VerdadEsPoder

A shooting at a youth hockey event in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has left multiple people dead and several others critically injured, prompting a multi-agency investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

The incident occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on 16 February, where emergency responders were called following reports of gunfire. Officials later confirmed fatalities and serious injuries, while stating that the suspected shooter was also among the dead.

Investigators have indicated that the attack does not appear to have been random. Early findings suggest the violence may have been linked to a family dispute, a factor that is now shaping the direction of the investigation.

Shooting at Youth Hockey Venue

Police were dispatched to the Dennis M. Lynch Arena after reports of gunfire during a hockey event attended by players, families and spectators. Emergency services arrived within minutes, secured the scene and assisted victims.

Authorities stated that multiple individuals were struck, prompting panic inside the arena as attendees sought safety. Local reporting described a scene of confusion as bystanders attempted to help the injured while others moved children away from the immediate area.

Officials later confirmed that the suspected shooter was among those who died. The precise circumstances surrounding the suspect's death have not been fully detailed.

Investigators Focus on Family Motive

Law enforcement officials have stated that the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic or family-related dispute involving individuals present at the venue.

Authorities said the incident was not believed to be a random act of violence. Investigators are examining the relationships between the suspect and victims, alongside any prior interactions or disputes that may have preceded the shooting.

Victim identities have not yet been fully released, a standard practice while next-of-kin notifications are ongoing.

Victims and Injuries

Officials confirmed three fatalities, including the suspected shooter, with several others transported to hospital. Some victims were reported to be in critical condition, reflecting the severity of injuries sustained.

The location of the shooting, a youth sporting venue, intensified public reaction. Authorities stated that children participating in the event were not believed to be among those injured.

Reports indicated that the game was being livestreamed at the time, with footage circulating online in the aftermath of the incident.

Investigation Underway

Pawtucket police are working alongside state and federal agencies as the investigation continues. Authorities are expected to review surveillance recordings, witness accounts and forensic evidence collected from the arena.

Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing graphic footage online. Authorities said misinformation can complicate investigations and increase distress for those affected.

Community Reaction and Safety Questions

Local officials expressed condolences following the incident and praised emergency responders. The shooting has also prompted renewed discussion about security measures at community sporting venues, which typically operate without the screening protocols seen at larger events.

Investigators continue to establish the full sequence of events. Authorities have stated that the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a family dispute. The incident has left the local community shaken and prompted renewed discussion about safety at youth sporting venues.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Rhode Island, Gun violence, Investigation

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
9.11

Why Major News Outlets Are Ignoring Two Explosive Emails From the Epstein Document Dump

A victim of a recent wave of suicide attacks arrives for treatment at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, on June 29, 2024
Pentagon to Deploy 200 Troops to Nigeria to Combat Islamist Insurgency
Wendy's Is Sweetening Its Breakfast Lineup With a New Treat From Cinnabon
Wendy's Announces Nationwide Closures as 2026 Forecast Disappoints
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Confirms X Money Rollout 2026: Payments Feature to Launch External Beta in 1–2 Months
Venezuela
U.S. Managing and Distributing Revenue From Venezuelan Oil Sales, Report Says
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice